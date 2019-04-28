Listen Live Sports

PLAYOFFS / Through Sunday, April 28, 2019

April 28, 2019 10:40 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12
Max Pacioretty, VEG 7 5 6 11
Mikko Rantanen, COL 7 5 6 11
Brent Burns, SJ 9 4 7 11
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 7 4 7 11
Tomas Hertl, SJ 9 6 4 10
Erik Karlsson, SJ 9 0 10 10
Jaccob Slavin, CAR 9 0 10 10
Logan Couture, SJ 9 6 3 9
Brad Marchand, BOS 9 4 5 9
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 7 4 5 9
Artemi Panarin, CLS 6 4 5 9
8 tied with 8 pts.

