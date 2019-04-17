PLAYOFFS / Through Tuesday, April 16, 2019

GP G A PTS Mark Stone, VEG 4 6 4 10 Max Pacioretty, VEG 4 4 6 10 Paul Stastny, VEG 4 2 6 8 Matt Duchene, CLS 4 3 4 7 Jordan Eberle, NYI 4 4 2 6 Shea Theodore, VEG 4 1 5 6 Kyle Connor, WPG 4 3 2 5 Artemi Panarin, CLS 4 2 3 5 Mark Scheifele, WPG 4 2 3 5 Dustin Byfuglien, WPG 4 1 4 5 Zachary Werenski, CLS 4 1 4 5 Blake Wheeler, WPG 4 1 4 5 Mathew Barzal, NYI 4 0 5 5 Erik Karlsson, SJ 4 0 5 5 Alex Pietrangelo, STL 4 0 5 5 15 tied with 4 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.