PLAYOFFS / Through Tuesday, April 16, 2019

April 17, 2019 2:26 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mark Stone, VEG 4 6 4 10
Max Pacioretty, VEG 4 4 6 10
Paul Stastny, VEG 4 2 6 8
Matt Duchene, CLS 4 3 4 7
Jordan Eberle, NYI 4 4 2 6
Shea Theodore, VEG 4 1 5 6
Kyle Connor, WPG 4 3 2 5
Artemi Panarin, CLS 4 2 3 5
Mark Scheifele, WPG 4 2 3 5
Dustin Byfuglien, WPG 4 1 4 5
Zachary Werenski, CLS 4 1 4 5
Blake Wheeler, WPG 4 1 4 5
Mathew Barzal, NYI 4 0 5 5
Erik Karlsson, SJ 4 0 5 5
Alex Pietrangelo, STL 4 0 5 5
15 tied with 4 pts.

