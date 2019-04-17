PLAYOFFS / Through Tuesday, April 16, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mark Stone, VEG
|4
|6
|4
|10
|Max Pacioretty, VEG
|4
|4
|6
|10
|Paul Stastny, VEG
|4
|2
|6
|8
|Matt Duchene, CLS
|4
|3
|4
|7
|Jordan Eberle, NYI
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Shea Theodore, VEG
|4
|1
|5
|6
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|4
|3
|2
|5
|Artemi Panarin, CLS
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Dustin Byfuglien, WPG
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Zachary Werenski, CLS
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Mathew Barzal, NYI
|4
|0
|5
|5
|Erik Karlsson, SJ
|4
|0
|5
|5
|Alex Pietrangelo, STL
|4
|0
|5
|5
|15 tied with 4 pts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.