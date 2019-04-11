PLAYOFFS / Through Wednesday, April 10, 2019

GP G A PTS Miro Heiskanen, DAL 1 2 0 2 Mark Stone, VEG 1 2 0 2 Josh Anderson, CLS 1 1 1 2 Brent Burns, SJ 1 1 1 2 Jordan Eberle, NYI 1 1 1 2 Tomas Hertl, SJ 1 1 1 2 Evander Kane, SJ 1 1 1 2 Phil Kessel, PIT 1 1 1 2 Evgeni Malkin, PIT 1 1 1 2 Justin Schultz, PIT 1 1 1 2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic, SJ 1 1 1 2 Erik Karlsson, SJ 1 0 2 2 Max Pacioretty, VEG 1 0 2 2 50 tied with 1 pts.

