PLAYOFFS / Through Wednesday, April 10, 2019

April 11, 2019 10:01 am
 
GP G A PTS
Miro Heiskanen, DAL 1 2 0 2
Mark Stone, VEG 1 2 0 2
Josh Anderson, CLS 1 1 1 2
Brent Burns, SJ 1 1 1 2
Jordan Eberle, NYI 1 1 1 2
Tomas Hertl, SJ 1 1 1 2
Evander Kane, SJ 1 1 1 2
Phil Kessel, PIT 1 1 1 2
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 1 1 1 2
Justin Schultz, PIT 1 1 1 2
Marc-Edouard Vlasic, SJ 1 1 1 2
Erik Karlsson, SJ 1 0 2 2
Max Pacioretty, VEG 1 0 2 2
50 tied with 1 pts.

