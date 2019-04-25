PLAYOFFS / Through Wednesday, April 24, 2019

GP G A PTS Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12 Max Pacioretty, VEG 7 5 6 11 Mikko Rantanen, COL 5 5 4 9 Brad Marchand, BOS 7 4 5 9 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 7 4 5 9 Erik Karlsson, SJ 7 0 9 9 Jaccob Slavin, CAR 7 0 9 9 Logan Couture, SJ 7 6 2 8 Tomas Hertl, SJ 7 6 2 8 Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 7 5 3 8 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 5 3 5 8 Paul Stastny, VEG 7 2 6 8 Dustin Byfuglien, WPG 6 2 6 8 Shea Theodore, VEG 7 1 7 8 Matt Duchene, CLS 4 3 4 7 14 tied with 6 pts.

