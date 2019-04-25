PLAYOFFS / Through Wednesday, April 24, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mark Stone, VEG
|7
|6
|6
|12
|Max Pacioretty, VEG
|7
|5
|6
|11
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|5
|5
|4
|9
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|7
|4
|5
|9
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|7
|4
|5
|9
|Erik Karlsson, SJ
|7
|0
|9
|9
|Jaccob Slavin, CAR
|7
|0
|9
|9
|Logan Couture, SJ
|7
|6
|2
|8
|Tomas Hertl, SJ
|7
|6
|2
|8
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|7
|5
|3
|8
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|5
|3
|5
|8
|Paul Stastny, VEG
|7
|2
|6
|8
|Dustin Byfuglien, WPG
|6
|2
|6
|8
|Shea Theodore, VEG
|7
|1
|7
|8
|Matt Duchene, CLS
|4
|3
|4
|7
|14 tied with 6 pts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.