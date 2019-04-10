PM Prep-Segue

JEOPARDY! RECORD

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — You may not be a regular “Jeopardy!” watcher. But you might want to tune in to today’s edition of the long-running TV game show. That way, you can see if the man who set the record for most money won in a single game can replicate that feat — or at least hold on as reigning champ. In the show that aired yesterday, 34-year-old James Holzhauer logged a one-day total of $110,914. That blows away the previous record of $77,000, set in 2010.

SARA GILBERT LEAVING “THE TALK”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sara Gilbert says she knew she hadn’t been spending as much time with her family as she should have when she realized she hadn’t finished her youngest kid’s baby book — and the “baby” is now four. She’ll have more time to devote to that craft and other family stuff, now that she’s leaving “The Talk.” Gilbert will depart the CBS show when the current season ends — and there’s no immediate word on her replacement. It’s the second big cast change recently. Last year, Julie Chen left — amid a sexual misconduct scandal that cost her hubby, Les Moonves, his gig as head of CBS.

TV RATINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS has — again — won the weekly battle for TV supremacy. And it didn’t even have to use the ratings for Monday’s NCAA men’s college basketball finale to do so. That game, played Monday, will factor into the ratings report next week. The network’s airing of the Final Four weekend games helped CBS score another weekly ratings win. The network also aired the Academy of Country Music awards — and got a boost from another big audience for “The Big Bang Theory.” In all, the eight most-watched shows last week were on CBS.

LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI – COLLEGE BRIBERY SCANDAL

BOSTON (AP) — To plea — or not to plea? That is the question facing actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli. They and 14 other parents have been socked with money laundering charges — atop the ones they already face in a college admissions bribery scandal. Legal observers following the case say by filing additional charges, the Feds are trying to nudge the other parents toward copping pleas. Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with paying a half-million dollars in bribes to get their daughters enrolled in the University of Southern California as recruits to the crew team — even though neither has ever rowed.

FELICITY HUFFMAN’S CAREER ON HOLD

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What to do about Felicity Huffman? Hollywood execs are trying to figure out how to deal with the actress — and her projects — now that she’s admitted her role in a nationwide college admissions scandal. She has several projects in the can — but it’s unclear what will become of them. Netflix has already decided to delay the release of one of her projects, which had been set to stream later this month. The company hasn’t said when — or if — the movie will be released. The actress will appear in Boston’s federal court next month to plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scam.The “Desperate Housewives” star’s plea hearing has been rescheduled for May 21. It had initially been set for May 24.

MARSAI MARTIN HAS EXECUTIVE PRODUCER CREDIT FOR “LITTLE”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The movie is titled “Little.” But the story of the person behind it is big deal. The movie, which opens Friday, stars 14-year-old Marsai Martin, alongside Regina Hall and Issa Rae. But what’s special is another title Martin carries: executive producer. Martin becomes the youngest person to be executive director of a Hollywood movie. Even more impressive is that Martin first pitched the idea for the movie she’s now in — when she was all of 10 years old.

DISCOVERY SAYS NEW CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES TO DEBUT NEXT YEAR

NEW YORK (AP) — The lifestyle team of Chip and Joanna Gaines will launch their own Discovery-affiliated television network in the summer of 2020. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the Gaines’ channel Wednesday prior to a sales presentation to advertisers. There’s no name yet. It will replace the current DIY network, which is seen in about 52 million homes in the United States. No programming was revealed, except for reruns of “Fixer Upper,” the HGTV series that launched the Gaines’ media career in Waco, Texas. Discovery said topics that will be covered include community, home, garden, food and wellness. Allison Page, who currently runs HGTV, will be president of the joint venture between Discovery and Magnolia, the Gaines’ company. There are also plans for a dedicated app and subscription streaming service.

“THE CROWN” – PRINCESS DIANA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who created “The Crown” says he’s a double winner by casting newcomer actress Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in the TV series. Peter Morgan says Corrin has both the youthful innocence and beauty of Lady Diana Spencer — and the acting chops to portray her as a teen and as a member of British royal family. We’ll have to wait a while to see if all of that’s true; Corrin will be in season four — and season three is just starting now.

PRINCE HARRY TEAMS WITH OPRAH

LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace says Britain’s Prince Harry will be partnering with Oprah Winfrey to create a documentary series on mental health for Apple’s new streaming service. The documentary builds on Harry’s work on mental health issues, which included work with brother Prince William and his wife Kate in their Heads Together campaign. Harry says the series will share “global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places” and the “opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.” Earlier this year, Apple enlisted Winfrey, together with Jennifer Aniston and Steven Spielberg, to try to overcome the TV and movie streaming service business dominated by Netflix and Amazon. The service, dubbed Apple TV Plus, will feature Apple’s original shows and movies.

LONDON EYE TO BE RED,WHITE, BLUE WHEN ROYAL BABY IS BORN

LONDON (AP) — Special plans are being made to welcome the first child of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Officials said Wednesday that the landmark London Eye observation wheel on the banks of the River Thames will be lit in red, white and blue to mark the baby’s birth. Those are the colors of the familiar Union Flag. The baby is expected in late April or early May. He or she will be seventh in line for the British throne. Harry and Meghan say they have chosen not to learn the baby’s gender. The royal couple are moving shortly from central London to a quieter location near Windsor Castle, some 20 west of London. They married in May in a chapel on the castle grounds.

PEOPLE-HILARIA BALDWIN SHARES MISCARRIAGE NEWS

NEW YORK (AP) — Hilaria Baldwin says she chose to share that she had a miscarriage because it would hurt if she “went through it in silence.” The author, yoga instructor and wife of actor Alec Baldwin wrote on Instagram on Tuesday “there was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over.” The 35-year-old mother of four says she feels fortunate because she’s “surrounded by such love.” Baldwin had written last week that she was “most likely experiencing a miscarriage.” In an essay for Glamour magazine, Baldwin wrote sharing her story might help her and other women dealing with a miscarriage “to find support.” Baldwin says emotionally she’s still healing.

LENA DUNHAM SHARES MILESTONE-ONE YEAR OF SOBRIETY

NEW YORK (AP) — Lena Dunham is celebrating one year of sobriety. The 32-year-old actress shared her milestone in an Instagram post Wednesday with a photo of her flashing a thumbs-up. The “Girls” creator revealed she was misusing prescription drugs during a Dax Shepard podcast in October. Dunham writes she didn’t know she had an issue with drugs for a long time because they were prescribed by a doctor, she was outwardly successful and she was not a wild partier. She says the community of other people in recovery has brought her “peace, joy and lasting connections.” She encouraged others struggling with addiction to persevere and ask for help, reminding them “you are never too far gone.”

MAGIC JOHNSON QUITTING LAKERS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Magic Johnson says he misses the simpler life he had before he became president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. And he has taken a dramatic step to get that life back — by abruptly resigning. He made the announcement last night after the team’s season finale. Johnson starred for the team during its “Showtime” glory days, when the Lakers won often and had Hollywood stars vying for courtside seats. But the team has since hit on lean times. Last night’s final game put a seal on a sixth straight losing NBA campaign.

JOHNSON PUBLISHING FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY

CHICAGO (AP) — Back in the day, you knew a family was “woke” when you walked into their home and saw stacks of Jet and Ebony magazines on the coffee table or lampstand. For many black families, it was one of the few ways to get positive news about black celebrities, politicians and sports stars. That era is coming to an end, with word that the publisher of those magazines is filing for bankruptcy. Chicago-based Johnson Publishing Co. filed papers with a federal court yesterday, seeking to liquidate. The Johnson Company says a “tidal wave” of marketplace changes helped bring about the demise of the publishing firm.

by Oscar Wells Gabriel II

