Police: 23 arrests made after Michigan State Final Four loss

April 7, 2019 2:29 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters responded to 10 small furniture fires and 23 people were arrested near Michigan State’s campus after the Spartans lost 61-51 to Texas Tech in the Final Four.

The Lansing State Journal reports that a crowd near the school’s East Lansing campus grew to about 1,500 people on Saturday night. Two signs and a police vehicle were damaged before the crowd was dispersed.

Twenty-two of the arrests were for misdemeanors and one was for a felony, though none of the charges were specified.

Police in Lubbock, Texas, also were busy Saturday night as fans celebrating Texas Tech’s win poured into the streets around that school’s campus, shutting down traffic and lighting fires.

Videos and photos showed at least one fire burning in a street and a flipped car.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

