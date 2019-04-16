Listen Live Sports

Police probe shooting of ex-high school wrestling champion

April 16, 2019 10:47 am
 
CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating the police-involved shooting of a former high school wrestling champion following a domestic violence call.

Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone tells the Tribune Review that state police are investigating the shooting of 19-year-old Logan Macri. Macri’s condition at a Pittsburgh hospital hasn’t been disclosed.

State police say Macri was shot multiple times early Sunday following a domestic violence report at a home in North Strabane. Police say officers from North Strabane and Canonsburg found Macri outside the home with a firearm. They say Macri refused to comply with officers’ commands and officers fired at him.

Macri was a 2018 Pennsylvania state high school wrestling champion for Canon-McMillan High School.

He was on the roster to wrestle for West Virginia University last fall.

An athletic director says Macri left the school in November for unknown reasons.

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

