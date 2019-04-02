Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators-Sabres Sum

April 2, 2019 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Nashville 1 1 1—3
Buffalo 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Nashville, Smith 21 (Subban, Turris), 8:49. 2, Buffalo, Okposo 13 (Rodrigues, Ristolainen), 16:04.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Subban 9, 0:44. 4, Buffalo, Skinner 38 (Rodrigues, Montour), 19:55.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Johansen 13 (Arvidsson, Josi), 6:32.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-17-10_35. Buffalo 7-12-9_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 28-19-4 (28 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 17-25-5 (35-32).

A_16,569 (19,070). T_2:31.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Jesse Marquis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.