Predators-Sabres Sum

Nashville 1 1 1—3 Buffalo 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Nashville, Smith 21 (Subban, Turris), 8:49. 2, Buffalo, Okposo 13 (Rodrigues, Ristolainen), 16:04.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Subban 9, 0:44. 4, Buffalo, Skinner 38 (Rodrigues, Montour), 19:55.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Johansen 13 (Arvidsson, Josi), 6:32.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-17-10_35. Buffalo 7-12-9_28.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 28-19-4 (28 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 17-25-5 (35-32).

A_16,569 (19,070). T_2:31.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Jesse Marquis.

