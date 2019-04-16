Predators-Stars Sum

Nashville 0 2 1—3 Dallas 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Grimaldi 2 (Salomaki, Subban), 3:29. 2, Nashville, Forsberg 1 (Bonino), 14:35. 3, Dallas, Zuccarello 2 (Klingberg), 17:11.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Benn, Radulov), 8:15. 5, Nashville, Granlund 1 (Fabbro, Turris), 11:41.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 14-6-8_28. Dallas 11-16-15_42.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 1; Dallas 0 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 2-1 (42 shots-40 saves). Dallas, Bishop 1-2 (28-25).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:36.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Mark Shewchyk.

