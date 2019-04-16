Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators-Stars Sum

April 16, 2019 12:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Nashville 0 2 1—3
Dallas 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Grimaldi 2 (Salomaki, Subban), 3:29. 2, Nashville, Forsberg 1 (Bonino), 14:35. 3, Dallas, Zuccarello 2 (Klingberg), 17:11.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Benn, Radulov), 8:15. 5, Nashville, Granlund 1 (Fabbro, Turris), 11:41.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 14-6-8_28. Dallas 11-16-15_42.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 1; Dallas 0 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 2-1 (42 shots-40 saves). Dallas, Bishop 1-2 (28-25).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:36.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|24 GSA, NTSB, HUD, DHS, FAA, Dept. of...
4|24 Acquisition Modernization & the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Get our daily newsletter.