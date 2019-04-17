Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Predators-Stars Sum

April 17, 2019 11:28 pm
 
Nashville 0 0 1—1
Dallas 4 1 0—5

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 1 (Seguin, Klingberg), 3:42 (pp). 2, Dallas, Radulov 2 (Lindell, Dowling), 4:58 (pp). 3, Dallas, Cogliano 1 (Comeau, Lindell), 8:24. 4, Dallas, Zuccarello 3 (Klingberg, Spezza), 13:45 (pp).

Second Period_5, Dallas, Hintz 2 (Klingberg), 10:09.

Third Period_6, Nashville, Josi 2 (Johansen, Ellis), 8:11.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-10-15_35. Dallas 11-8-10_29.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Dallas 3 of 6.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 2-2 (8 shots-4 saves), Saros 0-0 (21-20). Dallas, Bishop 2-2 (35-34).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:39.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.

