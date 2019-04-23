Predators-Stars Sum

|Nashville
First Period_1, Nashville, Watson 1 (Subban, Boyle), 5:47.
Second Period_2, Dallas, Comeau 1 (Faksa), 5:20.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Dallas, Klingberg 1 (Seguin, Radulov), 17:02.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 19-13-8-8_48. Dallas 10-14-13-14_51.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 4; Dallas 0 of 1.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 2-4 (51 shots-49 saves). Dallas, Bishop 4-2 (48-47).
A_19,025 (18,532). T_3:17.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.
