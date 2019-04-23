Predators-Stars Sum

Nashville 1 0 0 0—1 Dallas 0 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Nashville, Watson 1 (Subban, Boyle), 5:47.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Comeau 1 (Faksa), 5:20.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Dallas, Klingberg 1 (Seguin, Radulov), 17:02.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Nashville 19-13-8-8_48. Dallas 10-14-13-14_51.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 4; Dallas 0 of 1.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 2-4 (51 shots-49 saves). Dallas, Bishop 4-2 (48-47).

A_19,025 (18,532). T_3:17.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.