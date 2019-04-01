Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -122 St. Louis +112 Milwaukee -109 at CINCINNATI -101 at ATLANTA -105 Chicago -105 New York -138 at MIAMI +128 at LA DODGERS -200 San Francisco +180 at SAN DIEGO -155 Arizona +145 American League at CLEVELAND -153 Chicago +143 at NEW YORK -210 Detroit +190 at TORONTO -175 Baltimore +163 Houston -160 at TEXAS +150 Boston -129 at OAKLAND +119 LA Angels -110 at SEATTLE +100 Interleague at TAMPA BAY -146 Colorado +136 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 5½ (205) Detroit at BOSTON 7 (212½) Miami Milwaukee 2 (227½) at BROOKLYN at TORONTO 7 (215) Orlando at NEW YORK 3½ (215½) Chicago Portland 3½ (224½) at MINNESOTA Philadelphia 7½ (220½) at DALLAS at UTAH 11½ (219½) Charlotte at PHOENIX 2 (223½) Cleveland COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SOUTH FLORIDA 1½ Depaul Tuesday Lipscomb PK Wichita St TCU 1½ Texas at MARSHALL 5½ Hampton at GREEN BAY 5 Texas Southern Saturday Michigan St 3 Texas Tech Virginia 5 Auburn National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -119 NY Rangers +109 Washington -133 at FLORIDA +123 at NY ISLANDERS -110 Toronto +100 Tampa Bay -275 at OTTAWA +245 at ST. LOUIS -162 Colorado +152 Winnipeg -115 at CHICAGO +105 at LAS VEGAS -260 Edmonton +230 Calgary -139 at LOS ANGELES +129

