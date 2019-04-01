Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

April 1, 2019 11:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -122 St. Louis +112
Milwaukee -109 at CINCINNATI -101
at ATLANTA -105 Chicago -105
New York -138 at MIAMI +128
at LA DODGERS -200 San Francisco +180
at SAN DIEGO -155 Arizona +145
American League
at CLEVELAND -153 Chicago +143
at NEW YORK -210 Detroit +190
at TORONTO -175 Baltimore +163
Houston -160 at TEXAS +150
Boston -129 at OAKLAND +119
LA Angels -110 at SEATTLE +100
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -146 Colorado +136
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA (205) Detroit
at BOSTON 7 (212½) Miami
Milwaukee 2 (227½) at BROOKLYN
at TORONTO 7 (215) Orlando
at NEW YORK (215½) Chicago
Portland (224½) at MINNESOTA
Philadelphia (220½) at DALLAS
at UTAH 11½ (219½) Charlotte
at PHOENIX 2 (223½) Cleveland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at SOUTH FLORIDA Depaul
Tuesday
Lipscomb PK Wichita St
TCU Texas
at MARSHALL Hampton
at GREEN BAY 5 Texas Southern
Saturday
Michigan St 3 Texas Tech
Virginia 5 Auburn
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY -119 NY Rangers +109
Washington -133 at FLORIDA +123
at NY ISLANDERS -110 Toronto +100
Tampa Bay -275 at OTTAWA +245
at ST. LOUIS -162 Colorado +152
Winnipeg -115 at CHICAGO +105
at LAS VEGAS -260 Edmonton +230
Calgary -139 at LOS ANGELES +129

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|11 AFCEA Bethesda Breakfast: Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.