By The Associated Press

Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -117 at CINCINNATI +107 at WASHINGTON -177 Philadelphia +165 New York -127 at MIAMI +117 at SAN DIEGO -115 Arizona +105 at LA DODGERS -165 San Francisco +155 American League at NEW YORK -205 Detroit +185 at TORONTO -190 Baltimore +175 Houston -203 at TEXAS +183 Minnesota -134 at KANSAS CITY +124 Boston -170 at OAKLAND +158 at SEATTLE -122 LA Angels +112 Interleague at TAMPA BAY -157 Colorado +147 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 12½ (224) LA Lakers at SAN ANTONIO 10½ (229) Atlanta Houston 5 (226) at SACRAMENTO at GOLDEN STATE 8 (219½) Denver COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Lipscomb PK Wichita St TCU 2 Texas at MARSHALL 6½ Hampton at GREEN BAY 6 Texas Southern Wednesday at DEPAUL 4½ South Florida Saturday Michigan St 2½ Texas Tech Virginia 5 Auburn National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Nashville -197 at BUFFALO +182 at COLUMBUS -134 Boston +124 Pittsburgh -200 at DETROIT +180 at MONTREAL -105 Tampa Bay -105 at TORONTO -116 Carolina +106 at MINNESOTA -117 Winnipeg +107 at DALLAS -180 Philadelphia +165 at COLORADO -180 Edmonton +165 at ARIZONA -203 Los Angeles +183 San Jose -148 at VANCOUVER +138

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.