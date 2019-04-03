Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW YORK -127 Washington +117 at PITTSBURGH -120 Cincinnati +110 at ATLANTA -115 Chicago Cubs+105 American League at DETROIT -105 Kansas City -105 New York -190 at BALTIMORE +175 Boston -115 at OAKLAND +105 at CLEVELAND -160 Toronto +150 at LA ANGELS -145 Texas +135 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at SACRAMENTO 9½ (228½) Cleveland Golden State 13 (227) at LA LAKERS COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Texas 1 Lipscomb at MARSHALL 5½ Green Bay Saturday Michigan St 2½ Texas Tech Virginia 5½ Auburn National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH OFF Detroit OFF at BUFFALO -185 Ottawa +170 at WASHINGTON -152 Montreal +142 Tampa Bay -111 at TORONTO +101 NY Islanders -115 at FLORIDA +105 at CAROLINA -270 New Jersey +240 at MINNESOTA OFF Boston OFF at ST. LOUIS -200 Philadelphia +180 at NASHVILLE -235 Vancouver +215 San Jose -143 at EDMONTON +133 at COLORADO -110 Winnipeg +100 at LAS VEGAS OFF Arizona OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.