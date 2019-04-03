|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|-127
|Washington
|+117
|at PITTSBURGH
|-120
|Cincinnati
|+110
|at ATLANTA
|-115
|Chicago
|Cubs+105
|American League
|at DETROIT
|-105
|Kansas
|City
|-105
|New York
|-190
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+175
|Boston
|-115
|at
|OAKLAND
|+105
|at CLEVELAND
|-160
|Toronto
|+150
|at LA ANGELS
|-145
|Texas
|+135
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at SACRAMENTO
|9½
|(228½)
|Cleveland
|Golden State
|13
|(227)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Texas
|1
|Lipscomb
|at MARSHALL
|5½
|Green
|Bay
|Saturday
|Michigan St
|2½
|Texas
|Tech
|Virginia
|5½
|Auburn
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at BUFFALO
|-185
|Ottawa
|+170
|at WASHINGTON
|-152
|Montreal
|+142
|Tampa Bay
|-111
|at
|TORONTO
|+101
|NY Islanders
|-115
|at
|FLORIDA
|+105
|at CAROLINA
|-270
|New
|Jersey
|+240
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-200
|Philadelphia
|+180
|at NASHVILLE
|-235
|Vancouver
|+215
|San Jose
|-143
|at
|EDMONTON
|+133
|at COLORADO
|-110
|Winnipeg
|+100
|at LAS VEGAS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
