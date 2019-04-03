Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

April 3, 2019 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -127 Washington +117
at PITTSBURGH -120 Cincinnati +110
at ATLANTA -115 Chicago Cubs+105
American League
at DETROIT -105 Kansas City -105
New York -190 at BALTIMORE +175
Boston -115 at OAKLAND +105
at CLEVELAND -160 Toronto +150
at LA ANGELS -145 Texas +135
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at SACRAMENTO (228½) Cleveland
Golden State 13 (227) at LA LAKERS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Texas 1 Lipscomb
at MARSHALL Green Bay
Saturday
Michigan St Texas Tech
Virginia Auburn
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH OFF Detroit OFF
at BUFFALO -185 Ottawa +170
at WASHINGTON -152 Montreal +142
Tampa Bay -111 at TORONTO +101
NY Islanders -115 at FLORIDA +105
at CAROLINA -270 New Jersey +240
at MINNESOTA OFF Boston OFF
at ST. LOUIS -200 Philadelphia +180
at NASHVILLE -235 Vancouver +215
San Jose -143 at EDMONTON +133
at COLORADO -110 Winnipeg +100
at LAS VEGAS OFF Arizona OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.