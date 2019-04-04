Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

April 4, 2019 11:30 am
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -127 Washington +117
at PITTSBURGH -120 Cincinnati +110
at ATLANTA -117 Chicago Cubs+107
American League
at DETROIT -105 Kansas City -105
New York -205 at BALTIMORE +185
at OAKLAND -105 Boston -105
at CLEVELAND -185 Toronto +170
at LA ANGELS -134 Texas +124
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 5 (230½) at PHILADELPHIA
at SACRAMENTO (230) Cleveland
Golden State 13 (227) at LA LAKERS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Texas Lipscomb
at MARSHALL Green Bay
Saturday
Michigan St Texas Tech
Virginia Auburn
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -285 Detroit +255
at BUFFALO -200 Ottawa +180
at WASHINGTON -143 Montreal +133
Tampa Bay -111 at TORONTO +101
NY Islanders -114 at FLORIDA +104
at CAROLINA -295 New Jersey +265
at MINNESOTA -119 Boston +109
at ST. LOUIS -195 Philadelphia +180
at NASHVILLE -244 Vancouver +224
San Jose -143 at EDMONTON +133
at COLORADO -118 Winnipeg +108
at LAS VEGAS -200 Arizona +180

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

