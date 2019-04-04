Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW YORK -127 Washington +117 at PITTSBURGH -120 Cincinnati +110 at ATLANTA -117 Chicago Cubs+107 American League at DETROIT -105 Kansas City -105 New York -205 at BALTIMORE +185 at OAKLAND -105 Boston -105 at CLEVELAND -185 Toronto +170 at LA ANGELS -134 Texas +124 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 5 (230½) at PHILADELPHIA at SACRAMENTO 9½ (230) Cleveland Golden State 13 (227) at LA LAKERS COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Texas 1½ Lipscomb at MARSHALL 5½ Green Bay Saturday Michigan St 2½ Texas Tech Virginia 5½ Auburn National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -285 Detroit +255 at BUFFALO -200 Ottawa +180 at WASHINGTON -143 Montreal +133 Tampa Bay -111 at TORONTO +101 NY Islanders -114 at FLORIDA +104 at CAROLINA -295 New Jersey +265 at MINNESOTA -119 Boston +109 at ST. LOUIS -195 Philadelphia +180 at NASHVILLE -244 Vancouver +224 San Jose -143 at EDMONTON +133 at COLORADO -118 Winnipeg +108 at LAS VEGAS -200 Arizona +180

