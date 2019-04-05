|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-118
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+108
|at PITTSBURGH
|-120
|Cincinnati
|+110
|at ST. LOUIS
|-115
|San
|Diego
|+105
|at MILWAUKEE
|-115
|Chicago
|+105
|at ATLANTA
|-159
|Miami
|+149
|LA Dodgers
|-139
|at
|COLORADO
|+129
|American League
|at DETROIT
|-119
|Kansas
|City
|+109
|Seattle
|-113
|at
|CHICAGO
|+103
|at LA ANGELS
|-122
|Texas
|+112
|at CLEVELAND
|-178
|Toronto
|+166
|New York
|-172
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+160
|at HOUSTON
|-150
|Oakland
|+140
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-146
|Minnesota
|+136
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Boston
|-133
|at
|ARIZONA
|+123
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Michigan St
|2½
|Texas
|Tech
|Virginia
|6
|Auburn
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-250
|Vancouver
|+220
|at OTTAWA
|OFF
|Columbus
|OFF
|Carolina
|-133
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+123
|at DETROIT
|-121
|Buffalo
|+111
|at MONTREAL
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|NY
|Islanders
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|-280
|NY
|Rangers
|+250
|at FLORIDA
|-205
|New
|Jersey
|+185
|at NASHVILLE
|-230
|Chicago
|+210
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at CALGARY
|OFF
|Edmonton
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|-120
|at
|ARIZONA
|+110
|at SAN JOSE
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Las
|Vegas
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
