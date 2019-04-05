Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -118 at NEW YORK +108 at PITTSBURGH -120 Cincinnati +110 at ST. LOUIS -115 San Diego +105 at MILWAUKEE -115 Chicago +105 at ATLANTA -159 Miami +149 LA Dodgers -139 at COLORADO +129 American League at DETROIT -119 Kansas City +109 Seattle -113 at CHICAGO +103 at LA ANGELS -122 Texas +112 at CLEVELAND -178 Toronto +166 New York -172 at BALTIMORE +160 at HOUSTON -150 Oakland +140 Interleague at PHILADELPHIA -146 Minnesota +136 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Tampa Bay OFF Boston -133 at ARIZONA +123 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Philadelphia COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Michigan St 2½ Texas Tech Virginia 6 Auburn National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF at ST. LOUIS -250 Vancouver +220 at OTTAWA OFF Columbus OFF Carolina -133 at PHILADELPHIA +123 at DETROIT -121 Buffalo +111 at MONTREAL OFF Toronto OFF at WASHINGTON OFF NY Islanders OFF at PITTSBURGH -280 NY Rangers +250 at FLORIDA -205 New Jersey +185 at NASHVILLE -230 Chicago +210 at DALLAS OFF Minnesota OFF at CALGARY OFF Edmonton OFF Winnipeg -120 at ARIZONA +110 at SAN JOSE OFF Colorado OFF at LOS ANGELES OFF Las Vegas OFF

