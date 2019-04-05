Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

April 5, 2019 5:27 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -118 at NEW YORK +108
at PITTSBURGH -120 Cincinnati +110
at ST. LOUIS -115 San Diego +105
at MILWAUKEE -115 Chicago +105
at ATLANTA -159 Miami +149
LA Dodgers -139 at COLORADO +129
American League
at DETROIT -119 Kansas City +109
Seattle -113 at CHICAGO +103
at LA ANGELS -122 Texas +112
at CLEVELAND -178 Toronto +166
New York -172 at BALTIMORE +160
at HOUSTON -150 Oakland +140
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA -146 Minnesota +136
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Boston -133 at ARIZONA +123
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Michigan St Texas Tech
Virginia 6 Auburn
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at ST. LOUIS -250 Vancouver +220
at OTTAWA OFF Columbus OFF
Carolina -133 at PHILADELPHIA +123
at DETROIT -121 Buffalo +111
at MONTREAL OFF Toronto OFF
at WASHINGTON OFF NY Islanders OFF
at PITTSBURGH -280 NY Rangers +250
at FLORIDA -205 New Jersey +185
at NASHVILLE -230 Chicago +210
at DALLAS OFF Minnesota OFF
at CALGARY OFF Edmonton OFF
Winnipeg -120 at ARIZONA +110
at SAN JOSE OFF Colorado OFF
at LOS ANGELES OFF Las Vegas OFF

