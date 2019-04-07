|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-126
|Pittsburgh
|+116
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-131
|Washington
|+121
|LA Dodgers
|-121
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+111
|at COLORADO
|-135
|Atlanta
|+125
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-125
|San
|Diego
|+115
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-143
|at
|CHICAGO
|+133
|Oakland
|-136
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+126
|at HOUSTON
|-151
|New
|York
|+141
|Seattle
|-125
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+115
|Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+105
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Virginia
|1½
|Texas
|Tech
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-217
|Columbus
|+197
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-111
|Pittsburgh
|+101
|at WINNIPEG
|-119
|St.
|Louis
|+109
|at NASHVILLE
|-161
|Dallas
|+151
|at SAN JOSE
|-136
|Las
|Vegas
|+126
|Thursday
|at BOSTON
|-145
|Toronto
|+135
|at WASHINGTON
|-143
|Carolina
|+133
|at CALGARY
|-185
|Colorado
|+170
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.