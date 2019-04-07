Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

April 7, 2019 5:08 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -126 Pittsburgh +116
at PHILADELPHIA -131 Washington +121
LA Dodgers -121 at ST. LOUIS +111
at COLORADO -135 Atlanta +125
at SAN FRANCISCO -125 San Diego +115
American League
Tampa Bay -143 at CHICAGO +133
Oakland -136 at BALTIMORE +126
at HOUSTON -151 New York +141
Seattle -125 at KANSAS CITY +115
Interleague
Milwaukee -115 at LA ANGELS +105
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Virginia Texas Tech
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -217 Columbus +197
at NY ISLANDERS -111 Pittsburgh +101
at WINNIPEG -119 St. Louis +109
at NASHVILLE -161 Dallas +151
at SAN JOSE -136 Las Vegas +126
Thursday
at BOSTON -145 Toronto +135
at WASHINGTON -143 Carolina +133
at CALGARY -185 Colorado +170

