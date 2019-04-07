Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -126 Pittsburgh +116 at PHILADELPHIA -131 Washington +121 LA Dodgers -121 at ST. LOUIS +111 at COLORADO -135 Atlanta +125 at SAN FRANCISCO -125 San Diego +115 American League Tampa Bay -143 at CHICAGO +133 Oakland -136 at BALTIMORE +126 at HOUSTON -151 New York +141 Seattle -125 at KANSAS CITY +115 Interleague Milwaukee -115 at LA ANGELS +105 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Virginia 1½ Texas Tech National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -217 Columbus +197 at NY ISLANDERS -111 Pittsburgh +101 at WINNIPEG -119 St. Louis +109 at NASHVILLE -161 Dallas +151 at SAN JOSE -136 Las Vegas +126 Thursday at BOSTON -145 Toronto +135 at WASHINGTON -143 Carolina +133 at CALGARY -185 Colorado +170

