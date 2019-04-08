|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-127
|Pittsburgh
|+117
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-135
|Washington
|+125
|LA Dodgers
|-112
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+102
|at COLORADO
|-123
|Atlanta
|+113
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-125
|San
|Diego
|+115
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-167
|at
|CHICAGO
|+157
|Oakland
|-139
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+129
|at HOUSTON
|-150
|New
|York
|+140
|Seattle
|-114
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+104
|Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-107
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|-103
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Virginia
|1½
|Texas
|Tech
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-214
|Columbus
|+194
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-114
|Pittsburgh
|+104
|at WINNIPEG
|-113
|St.
|Louis
|+103
|at NASHVILLE
|-160
|Dallas
|+150
|at SAN JOSE
|-135
|Las
|Vegas
|+125
|Thursday
|at BOSTON
|-147
|Toronto
|+137
|at WASHINGTON
|-140
|Carolina
|+130
|at CALGARY
|-180
|Colorado
|+165
