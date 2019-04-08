Listen Live Sports

April 8, 2019 11:26 am
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -127 Pittsburgh +117
at PHILADELPHIA -135 Washington +125
LA Dodgers -112 at ST. LOUIS +102
at COLORADO -123 Atlanta +113
at SAN FRANCISCO -125 San Diego +115
American League
Tampa Bay -167 at CHICAGO +157
Oakland -139 at BALTIMORE +129
at HOUSTON -150 New York +140
Seattle -114 at KANSAS CITY +104
Interleague
Milwaukee -107 at LA ANGELS -103
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Virginia Texas Tech
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -214 Columbus +194
at NY ISLANDERS -114 Pittsburgh +104
at WINNIPEG -113 St. Louis +103
at NASHVILLE -160 Dallas +150
at SAN JOSE -135 Las Vegas +125
Thursday
at BOSTON -147 Toronto +137
at WASHINGTON -140 Carolina +130
at CALGARY -180 Colorado +165

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

