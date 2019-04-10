|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-105
|San
|Diego
|-105
|at CINCINNATI
|-143
|Miami
|+133
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-155
|Washington
|+145
|LA Dodgers
|-108
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-102
|at CHICAGO
|-170
|Pittsburgh
|+158
|American League
|Cleveland
|-144
|at
|DETROIT
|+134
|Tampa Bay
|-160
|at
|CHICAGO
|+150
|Oakland
|-180
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+165
|at HOUSTON
|-112
|New
|York
|+102
|Seattle
|-147
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+137
|Interleague
|at NY METS
|-181
|Minnesota
|+166
|at ARIZONA
|-129
|Texas
|+119
|Milwaukee
|-134
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+124
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Golden State
|4½
|(215)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|Oklahoma City
|4½
|(228½)
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|at SAN ANTONIO
|14
|(220½)
|Dallas
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8½
|(223)
|Chicago
|at CHARLOTTE
|4½
|(218½)
|Orlando
|at ATLANTA
|2
|(225)
|Indiana
|at BROOKLYN
|5½
|(218)
|Miami
|Detroit
|9½
|(207½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at DENVER
|11½
|(218½)
|Minnesota
|at PORTLAND
|8½
|(228)
|Sacramento
|at LA CLIPPERS
|6½
|(225)
|Utah
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-225
|Columbus
|+205
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-107
|Pittsburgh
|-103
|at WINNIPEG
|-115
|St.
|Louis
|+105
|at NASHVILLE
|-147
|Dallas
|+137
|at SAN JOSE
|-125
|Las
|Vegas
|+115
|Thursday
|at BOSTON
|-145
|Toronto
|+135
|at WASHINGTON
|-140
|Carolina
|+130
|at CALGARY
|-180
|Colorado
|+165
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
