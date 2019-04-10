Listen Live Sports

April 10, 2019 11:24 am
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN FRANCISCO -105 San Diego -105
at CINCINNATI -143 Miami +133
at PHILADELPHIA -155 Washington +145
LA Dodgers -108 at ST. LOUIS -102
at CHICAGO -170 Pittsburgh +158
American League
Cleveland -144 at DETROIT +134
Tampa Bay -160 at CHICAGO +150
Oakland -180 at BALTIMORE +165
at HOUSTON -112 New York +102
Seattle -147 at KANSAS CITY +137
Interleague
at NY METS -181 Minnesota +166
at ARIZONA -129 Texas +119
Milwaukee -134 at LA ANGELS +124
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Golden State (215) at MEMPHIS
Oklahoma City (228½) at MILWAUKEE
at SAN ANTONIO 14 (220½) Dallas
at PHILADELPHIA (223) Chicago
at CHARLOTTE (218½) Orlando
at ATLANTA 2 (225) Indiana
at BROOKLYN (218) Miami
Detroit (207½) at NEW YORK
at DENVER 11½ (218½) Minnesota
at PORTLAND (228) Sacramento
at LA CLIPPERS (225) Utah
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -225 Columbus +205
at NY ISLANDERS -107 Pittsburgh -103
at WINNIPEG -115 St. Louis +105
at NASHVILLE -147 Dallas +137
at SAN JOSE -125 Las Vegas +115
Thursday
at BOSTON -145 Toronto +135
at WASHINGTON -140 Carolina +130
at CALGARY -180 Colorado +165

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

