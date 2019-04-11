Listen Live Sports

April 11, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -155 Miami +145
LA Dodgers -139 at ST. LOUIS +129
at ATLANTA -131 New York +121
at CHICAGO -130 Pittsburgh +120
at ARIZONA -119 San Diego +109
Colorado -116 at SAN FRANCISCO +106
American League
Oakland -151 at BALTIMORE +141
Cleveland -132 at DETROIT +122
Seattle -140 at KANSAS CITY +130
at BOSTON -188 Toronto +173
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -137 Toronto +127
at WASHINGTON -141 Carolina +131
at CALGARY -185 Colorado +170
Friday
at TAMPA BAY -250 Columbus +220
Pittsburgh -125 at NY ISLANDERS +115
Winnipeg -120 at ST. LOUIS +110
at SAN JOSE -135 Las Vegas +125

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

