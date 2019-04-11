|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-155
|Miami
|+145
|LA Dodgers
|-139
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+129
|at ATLANTA
|-131
|New
|York
|+121
|at CHICAGO
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+120
|at ARIZONA
|-119
|San
|Diego
|+109
|Colorado
|-116
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+106
|American League
|Oakland
|-151
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+141
|Cleveland
|-132
|at
|DETROIT
|+122
|Seattle
|-140
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+130
|at BOSTON
|-188
|Toronto
|+173
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-137
|Toronto
|+127
|at WASHINGTON
|-141
|Carolina
|+131
|at CALGARY
|-185
|Colorado
|+170
|Friday
|at TAMPA BAY
|-250
|Columbus
|+220
|Pittsburgh
|-125
|at
|NY
|ISLANDERS
|+115
|Winnipeg
|-120
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+110
|at SAN JOSE
|-135
|Las
|Vegas
|+125
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.