Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -155 Miami +145 LA Dodgers -139 at ST. LOUIS +129 at ATLANTA -131 New York +121 at CHICAGO -130 Pittsburgh +120 at ARIZONA -119 San Diego +109 Colorado -116 at SAN FRANCISCO +106 American League Oakland -151 at BALTIMORE +141 Cleveland -132 at DETROIT +122 Seattle -140 at KANSAS CITY +130 at BOSTON -188 Toronto +173 National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -137 Toronto +127 at WASHINGTON -141 Carolina +131 at CALGARY -185 Colorado +170 Friday at TAMPA BAY -250 Columbus +220 Pittsburgh -125 at NY ISLANDERS +115 Winnipeg -120 at ST. LOUIS +110 at SAN JOSE -135 Las Vegas +125

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.