|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-161
|Pittsburgh
|+151
|Philadelphia
|-164
|at
|MIAMI
|+154
|at ATLANTA
|-113
|New
|York
|+103
|San Diego
|-112
|at
|ARIZONA
|+102
|at LA DODGERS
|-154
|Milwaukee
|+144
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-116
|Colorado
|+106
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-225
|Chicago
|+205
|Tampa Bay
|-128
|at
|TORONTO
|+118
|at BOSTON
|-245
|Baltimore
|+225
|Oakland
|-116
|at
|TEXAS
|+106
|Cleveland
|-141
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+131
|Houston
|-131
|at
|SEATTLE
|+121
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-154
|LA
|Angels
|+144
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at TORONTO
|8½
|(216)
|Orlando
|at GOLDEN STATE
|12½
|(232)
|LA
|Clippers
|at DENVER
|5½
|(211)
|San
|Antonio
|Sunday
|at BOSTON
|7
|(211½)
|Indiana
|at PORTLAND
|3
|(225)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at HOUSTON
|6½
|(217½)
|Utah
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-250
|Columbus
|+220
|Pittsburgh
|-124
|at
|NY
|ISLANDERS
|+114
|Winnipeg
|-115
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+105
|at SAN JOSE
|-130
|Las
|Vegas
|+120
|Saturday
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Carolina
|OFF
|at NASHVILLE
|-155
|Dallas
|+145
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CALGARY
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
