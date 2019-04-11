Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

April 11, 2019 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -161 Pittsburgh +151
Philadelphia -164 at MIAMI +154
at ATLANTA -113 New York +103
San Diego -112 at ARIZONA +102
at LA DODGERS -154 Milwaukee +144
at SAN FRANCISCO -116 Colorado +106
American League
at NEW YORK -225 Chicago +205
Tampa Bay -128 at TORONTO +118
at BOSTON -245 Baltimore +225
Oakland -116 at TEXAS +106
Cleveland -141 at KANSAS CITY +131
Houston -131 at SEATTLE +121
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS -154 LA Angels +144
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at TORONTO (216) Orlando
at GOLDEN STATE 12½ (232) LA Clippers
at DENVER (211) San Antonio
Sunday
at BOSTON 7 (211½) Indiana
at PORTLAND 3 (225) Oklahoma City
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Detroit
at HOUSTON (217½) Utah
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -250 Columbus +220
Pittsburgh -124 at NY ISLANDERS +114
Winnipeg -115 at ST. LOUIS +105
at SAN JOSE -130 Las Vegas +120
Saturday
at WASHINGTON OFF Carolina OFF
at NASHVILLE -155 Dallas +145
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at CALGARY OFF Colorado OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.