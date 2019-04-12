Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -176 Pittsburgh +164 Philadelphia -155 at MIAMI +145 at ATLANTA -106 New York -104 San Diego -114 at ARIZONA +104 at LA DODGERS -144 Milwaukee +134 at SAN FRANCISCO -136 Colorado +126 American League at NEW YORK -210 Chicago +190 Tampa Bay -138 at TORONTO +128 at BOSTON -241 Baltimore +221 Oakland -114 at TEXAS +104 Cleveland -150 at KANSAS CITY +140 Houston -142 at SEATTLE +132 Interleague at CHICAGO CUBS -174 LA Angels +162 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at TORONTO 8½ (213½) Orlando at GOLDEN STATE 12½ (232) LA Clippers at DENVER 5½ (211) San Antonio Sunday at BOSTON 7 (209½) Indiana at PORTLAND 3 (225) Oklahoma City at MILWAUKEE 13 (219½) Detroit at HOUSTON 6½ (214) Utah National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -256 Columbus +226 Pittsburgh -123 at NY ISLANDERS +113 Winnipeg -120 at ST. LOUIS +110 at SAN JOSE -127 Las Vegas +117 Saturday at WASHINGTON -155 Carolina +145 at NASHVILLE -154 Dallas +144 at BOSTON -143 Toronto +133 at CALGARY -224 Colorado +204

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.