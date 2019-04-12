Listen Live Sports

April 12, 2019 11:29 am
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -176 Pittsburgh +164
Philadelphia -155 at MIAMI +145
at ATLANTA -106 New York -104
San Diego -114 at ARIZONA +104
at LA DODGERS -144 Milwaukee +134
at SAN FRANCISCO -136 Colorado +126
American League
at NEW YORK -210 Chicago +190
Tampa Bay -138 at TORONTO +128
at BOSTON -241 Baltimore +221
Oakland -114 at TEXAS +104
Cleveland -150 at KANSAS CITY +140
Houston -142 at SEATTLE +132
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS -174 LA Angels +162
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at TORONTO (213½) Orlando
at GOLDEN STATE 12½ (232) LA Clippers
at DENVER (211) San Antonio
Sunday
at BOSTON 7 (209½) Indiana
at PORTLAND 3 (225) Oklahoma City
at MILWAUKEE 13 (219½) Detroit
at HOUSTON (214) Utah
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -256 Columbus +226
Pittsburgh -123 at NY ISLANDERS +113
Winnipeg -120 at ST. LOUIS +110
at SAN JOSE -127 Las Vegas +117
Saturday
at WASHINGTON -155 Carolina +145
at NASHVILLE -154 Dallas +144
at BOSTON -143 Toronto +133
at CALGARY -224 Colorado +204

