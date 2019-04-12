|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-176
|Pittsburgh
|+164
|Philadelphia
|-155
|at
|MIAMI
|+145
|at ATLANTA
|-106
|New
|York
|-104
|San Diego
|-114
|at
|ARIZONA
|+104
|at LA DODGERS
|-144
|Milwaukee
|+134
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-136
|Colorado
|+126
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-210
|Chicago
|+190
|Tampa Bay
|-138
|at
|TORONTO
|+128
|at BOSTON
|-241
|Baltimore
|+221
|Oakland
|-114
|at
|TEXAS
|+104
|Cleveland
|-150
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+140
|Houston
|-142
|at
|SEATTLE
|+132
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-174
|LA
|Angels
|+162
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at TORONTO
|8½
|(213½)
|Orlando
|at GOLDEN STATE
|12½
|(232)
|LA
|Clippers
|at DENVER
|5½
|(211)
|San
|Antonio
|Sunday
|at BOSTON
|7
|(209½)
|Indiana
|at PORTLAND
|3
|(225)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at MILWAUKEE
|13
|(219½)
|Detroit
|at HOUSTON
|6½
|(214)
|Utah
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-256
|Columbus
|+226
|Pittsburgh
|-123
|at
|NY
|ISLANDERS
|+113
|Winnipeg
|-120
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+110
|at SAN JOSE
|-127
|Las
|Vegas
|+117
|Saturday
|at WASHINGTON
|-155
|Carolina
|+145
|at NASHVILLE
|-154
|Dallas
|+144
|at BOSTON
|-143
|Toronto
|+133
|at CALGARY
|-224
|Colorado
|+204
