|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-116
|Pittsburgh
|+106
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-121
|Colorado
|+111
|Philadelphia
|-152
|at
|MIAMI
|+142
|St. Louis
|-125
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+115
|at ATLANTA
|-124
|New
|York
|+114
|at ARIZONA
|-111
|San
|Diego
|+101
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-174
|Chicago
|+162
|at BOSTON
|-235
|Baltimore
|+215
|at MINNESOTA
|-171
|Detroit
|+159
|Tampa Bay
|-162
|at
|TORONTO
|+152
|Cleveland
|-116
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+106
|Oakland
|-122
|at
|TEXAS
|+112
|Houston
|-166
|at
|SEATTLE
|+156
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-170
|LA
|Angels
|+158
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7
|(232)
|Brooklyn
|at TORONTO
|8½
|(213)
|Orlando
|at GOLDEN STATE
|12½
|(232)
|LA
|Clippers
|at DENVER
|5½
|(211)
|San
|Antonio
|Sunday
|at BOSTON
|7
|(209½)
|Indiana
|at PORTLAND
|3½
|(225)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at MILWAUKEE
|12½
|(219½)
|Detroit
|at HOUSTON
|6½
|(214)
|Utah
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-155
|Carolina
|+145
|at NASHVILLE
|-154
|Dallas
|+144
|at BOSTON
|-145
|Toronto
|+135
|at CALGARY
|-222
|Colorado
|+202
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.