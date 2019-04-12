Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

April 12, 2019 5:26 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -116 Pittsburgh +106
at SAN FRANCISCO -121 Colorado +111
Philadelphia -152 at MIAMI +142
St. Louis -125 at CINCINNATI +115
at ATLANTA -124 New York +114
at ARIZONA -111 San Diego +101
at LA DODGERS OFF Milwaukee OFF
American League
at NEW YORK -174 Chicago +162
at BOSTON -235 Baltimore +215
at MINNESOTA -171 Detroit +159
Tampa Bay -162 at TORONTO +152
Cleveland -116 at KANSAS CITY +106
Oakland -122 at TEXAS +112
Houston -166 at SEATTLE +156
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS -170 LA Angels +158
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 7 (232) Brooklyn
at TORONTO (213) Orlando
at GOLDEN STATE 12½ (232) LA Clippers
at DENVER (211) San Antonio
Sunday
at BOSTON 7 (209½) Indiana
at PORTLAND (225) Oklahoma City
at MILWAUKEE 12½ (219½) Detroit
at HOUSTON (214) Utah
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -155 Carolina +145
at NASHVILLE -154 Dallas +144
at BOSTON -145 Toronto +135
at CALGARY -222 Colorado +202

