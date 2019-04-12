Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -116 Pittsburgh +106 at SAN FRANCISCO -121 Colorado +111 Philadelphia -152 at MIAMI +142 St. Louis -125 at CINCINNATI +115 at ATLANTA -124 New York +114 at ARIZONA -111 San Diego +101 at LA DODGERS OFF Milwaukee OFF American League at NEW YORK -174 Chicago +162 at BOSTON -235 Baltimore +215 at MINNESOTA -171 Detroit +159 Tampa Bay -162 at TORONTO +152 Cleveland -116 at KANSAS CITY +106 Oakland -122 at TEXAS +112 Houston -166 at SEATTLE +156 Interleague at CHICAGO CUBS -170 LA Angels +158 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 7 (232) Brooklyn at TORONTO 8½ (213) Orlando at GOLDEN STATE 12½ (232) LA Clippers at DENVER 5½ (211) San Antonio Sunday at BOSTON 7 (209½) Indiana at PORTLAND 3½ (225) Oklahoma City at MILWAUKEE 12½ (219½) Detroit at HOUSTON 6½ (214) Utah National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -155 Carolina +145 at NASHVILLE -154 Dallas +144 at BOSTON -145 Toronto +135 at CALGARY -222 Colorado +202

