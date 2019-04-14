Listen Live Sports

April 14, 2019 5:21 pm
 
Monday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -116 New York +106
at MIAMI OFF Chicago OFF
at MILWAUKEE -124 St. Louis +114
at Los Angeles -175 Cincinnati +163
at SAN DIEGO OFF Colorado OFF
Monday
American League
at BOSTON -240 Baltimore +220
at MINNESOTA -125 Toronto +115
at TEXAS OFF Los Angeles OFF
at CHICAGO -124 Kansas City +114
Cleveland -107 at SEATTLE -103
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 8 (225½) Brooklyn
at GOLDEN STATE 13½ (230) LA Clippers
Tuesday
at TORONTO (210) Orlando
at DENVER (208) San Antonio
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
Wednesday
at BOSTON (203½) Indiana
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Detroit
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Utah
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -120 Boston +110
at CAROLINA -129 Washington +119
at DALLAS -117 Nashville +107
Calgary -121 at COLORADO +111

