|Monday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-116
|New
|York
|+106
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-124
|St.
|Louis
|+114
|at Los Angeles
|-175
|Cincinnati
|+163
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|Monday
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-240
|Baltimore
|+220
|at MINNESOTA
|-125
|Toronto
|+115
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-124
|Kansas
|City
|+114
|Cleveland
|-107
|at
|SEATTLE
|-103
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8
|(225½)
|Brooklyn
|at GOLDEN STATE
|13½
|(230)
|LA
|Clippers
|Tuesday
|at TORONTO
|9½
|(210)
|Orlando
|at DENVER
|6½
|(208)
|San
|Antonio
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Wednesday
|at BOSTON
|7½
|(203½)
|Indiana
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-120
|Boston
|+110
|at CAROLINA
|-129
|Washington
|+119
|at DALLAS
|-117
|Nashville
|+107
|Calgary
|-121
|at
|COLORADO
|+111
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
