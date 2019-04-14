Monday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -116 New York +106 at MIAMI OFF Chicago OFF at MILWAUKEE -124 St. Louis +114 at Los Angeles -175 Cincinnati +163 at SAN DIEGO OFF Colorado OFF Monday American League at BOSTON -240 Baltimore +220 at MINNESOTA -125 Toronto +115 at TEXAS OFF Los Angeles OFF at CHICAGO -124 Kansas City +114 Cleveland -107 at SEATTLE -103 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 8 (225½) Brooklyn at GOLDEN STATE 13½ (230) LA Clippers Tuesday at TORONTO 9½ (210) Orlando at DENVER 6½ (208) San Antonio at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City Wednesday at BOSTON 7½ (203½) Indiana at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Detroit at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Utah National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -120 Boston +110 at CAROLINA -129 Washington +119 at DALLAS -117 Nashville +107 Calgary -121 at COLORADO +111

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.