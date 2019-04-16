Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -115 New York +105 at WASHINGTON -182 San Francisco +167 Chicago -135 at MIAMI +125 at ATLANTA -147 Arizona +137 at MILWAUKEE -117 St. Louis +107 at SAN DIEGO -112 Colorado +102 at LA DODGERS -176 Cincinnati +164 American League at NEW YORK -110 Boston +100 at TAMPA BAY -235 Baltimore +215 at MINNESOTA -145 Toronto +135 at TEXAS -123 LA Angels +113 at CHICAGO -115 Kansas City +105 Houston -157 at OAKLAND +147 Cleveland -114 at SEATTLE +104 Interleague Pittsburgh -108 at DETROIT -102 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 10 (212) Orlando at DENVER 7 (209) San Antonio at PORTLAND 1 (222½) Oklahoma City Wednesday at BOSTON 7½ (202½) Indiana at MILWAUKEE 15½ (211) Detroit at HOUSTON 6½ (212½) Utah Thursday Philadelphia 3 (227) at BROOKLYN at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Denver Golden State 8 (237) at LA CLIPPERS National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -129 at COLUMBUS +119 at PITTSBURGH -169 NY Islanders +159 at ST. LOUIS -147 Winnipeg +137 at LAS VEGAS -163 San Jose +153 Wednesday at TORONTO -120 Boston +110 at DALLAS -110 Nashville +100 Calgary -110 at COLORADO +100

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

