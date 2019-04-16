|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-115
|New
|York
|+105
|at WASHINGTON
|-182
|San
|Francisco
|+167
|Chicago
|-135
|at
|MIAMI
|+125
|at ATLANTA
|-147
|Arizona
|+137
|at MILWAUKEE
|-117
|St.
|Louis
|+107
|at SAN DIEGO
|-112
|Colorado
|+102
|at LA DODGERS
|-176
|Cincinnati
|+164
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-110
|Boston
|+100
|at TAMPA BAY
|-235
|Baltimore
|+215
|at MINNESOTA
|-145
|Toronto
|+135
|at TEXAS
|-123
|LA
|Angels
|+113
|at CHICAGO
|-115
|Kansas
|City
|+105
|Houston
|-157
|at
|OAKLAND
|+147
|Cleveland
|-114
|at
|SEATTLE
|+104
|Interleague
|Pittsburgh
|-108
|at
|DETROIT
|-102
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|10
|(212)
|Orlando
|at DENVER
|7
|(209)
|San
|Antonio
|at PORTLAND
|1
|(222½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Wednesday
|at BOSTON
|7½
|(202½)
|Indiana
|at MILWAUKEE
|15½
|(211)
|Detroit
|at HOUSTON
|6½
|(212½)
|Utah
|Thursday
|Philadelphia
|3
|(227)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|Golden State
|8
|(237)
|at
|LA
|CLIPPERS
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-129
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+119
|at PITTSBURGH
|-169
|NY
|Islanders
|+159
|at ST. LOUIS
|-147
|Winnipeg
|+137
|at LAS VEGAS
|-163
|San
|Jose
|+153
|Wednesday
|at TORONTO
|-120
|Boston
|+110
|at DALLAS
|-110
|Nashville
|+100
|Calgary
|-110
|at
|COLORADO
|+100
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
