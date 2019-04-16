Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -115 New York +105
at WASHINGTON -182 San Francisco +167
Chicago -135 at MIAMI +125
at ATLANTA -147 Arizona +137
at MILWAUKEE -117 St. Louis +107
at SAN DIEGO -112 Colorado +102
at LA DODGERS -176 Cincinnati +164
American League
at NEW YORK -110 Boston +100
at TAMPA BAY -235 Baltimore +215
at MINNESOTA -145 Toronto +135
at TEXAS -123 LA Angels +113
at CHICAGO -115 Kansas City +105
Houston -157 at OAKLAND +147
Cleveland -114 at SEATTLE +104
Interleague
Pittsburgh -108 at DETROIT -102
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO 10 (212) Orlando
at DENVER 7 (209) San Antonio
at PORTLAND 1 (222½) Oklahoma City
Wednesday
at BOSTON (202½) Indiana
at MILWAUKEE 15½ (211) Detroit
at HOUSTON (212½) Utah
Thursday
Philadelphia 3 (227) at BROOKLYN
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Denver
Golden State 8 (237) at LA CLIPPERS
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -129 at COLUMBUS +119
at PITTSBURGH -169 NY Islanders +159
at ST. LOUIS -147 Winnipeg +137
at LAS VEGAS -163 San Jose +153
Wednesday
at TORONTO -120 Boston +110
at DALLAS -110 Nashville +100
Calgary -110 at COLORADO +100

