The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

April 17, 2019 5:29 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA OFF Arizona OFF
at WASHINGTON -200 San Francisco +180
LA Dodgers -115 at MILWAUKEE +105
Philadelphia -110 at COLORADO +100
at SAN DIEGO -138 Cincinnati +128
American League
at DETROIT OFF Chicago OFF
at MINNESOTA -172 Toronto +160
at NEW YORK -195 Kansas City +180
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF
at LA ANGELS -111 Seattle +101
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 3 (227½) at BROOKLYN
at SAN ANTONIO (210) Denver
Golden State (236) at LA CLIPPERS
Friday
Toronto 4 (210) at ORLANDO
at OKLAHOMA CITY (221½) Portland
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -121 Washington +111
at WINNIPEG -120 St. Louis +110
at SAN JOSE -118 Las Vegas +108

