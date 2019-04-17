Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA OFF Arizona OFF at WASHINGTON -200 San Francisco +180 LA Dodgers -115 at MILWAUKEE +105 Philadelphia -110 at COLORADO +100 at SAN DIEGO -138 Cincinnati +128 American League at DETROIT OFF Chicago OFF at MINNESOTA -172 Toronto +160 at NEW YORK -195 Kansas City +180 at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF at LA ANGELS -111 Seattle +101 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 3 (227½) at BROOKLYN at SAN ANTONIO 3½ (210) Denver Golden State 8½ (236) at LA CLIPPERS Friday Toronto 4 (210) at ORLANDO at OKLAHOMA CITY 7½ (221½) Portland National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -121 Washington +111 at WINNIPEG -120 St. Louis +110 at SAN JOSE -118 Las Vegas +108

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.