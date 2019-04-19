Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

April 19, 2019 11:56 am
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -167 Arizona +157
San Francisco -111 at PITTSBURGH +101
Washington -112 at MIAMI +102
LA Dodgers -108 at MILWAUKEE -102
at ST. LOUIS -150 New York +140
at COLORADO -139 Philadelphia +129
at SAN DIEGO -124 Cincinnati +114
American League
Minnesota -177 at BALTIMORE +165
at NEW YORK -170 Kansas City +158
at DETROIT -109 Chicago -101
at TAMPA BAY -118 Boston +108
Houston -219 at TEXAS +199
at LA ANGELS -117 Seattle +107
at OAKLAND -127 Toronto +117
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -130 Atlanta +120
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto (211½) at ORLANDO
at INDIANA (204½) Boston
at OKLAHOMA CITY (221½) Portland
Saturday
Philadelphia (233) at BROOKLYN
at SAN ANTONIO (211) Denver
Milwaukee (217) at DETROIT
at UTAH (216) Houston
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -145 Toronto +135
at CALGARY -165 Colorado +155
Saturday
at WASHINGTON -133 Carolina +123
at ST. LOUIS -137 Winnipeg +127
at NASHVILLE -145 Dallas +135

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

