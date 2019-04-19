|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-167
|Arizona
|+157
|San Francisco
|-111
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+101
|Washington
|-112
|at
|MIAMI
|+102
|LA Dodgers
|-108
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|-102
|at ST. LOUIS
|-150
|New
|York
|+140
|at COLORADO
|-139
|Philadelphia
|+129
|at SAN DIEGO
|-124
|Cincinnati
|+114
|American League
|Minnesota
|-177
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+165
|at NEW YORK
|-170
|Kansas
|City
|+158
|at DETROIT
|-109
|Chicago
|-101
|at TAMPA BAY
|-118
|Boston
|+108
|Houston
|-219
|at
|TEXAS
|+199
|at LA ANGELS
|-117
|Seattle
|+107
|at OAKLAND
|-127
|Toronto
|+117
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|-130
|Atlanta
|+120
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|5½
|(211½)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at INDIANA
|2½
|(204½)
|Boston
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|7½
|(221½)
|Portland
|Saturday
|Philadelphia
|2½
|(233)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|at SAN ANTONIO
|3½
|(211)
|Denver
|Milwaukee
|8½
|(217)
|at
|DETROIT
|at UTAH
|2½
|(216)
|Houston
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-145
|Toronto
|+135
|at CALGARY
|-165
|Colorado
|+155
|Saturday
|at WASHINGTON
|-133
|Carolina
|+123
|at ST. LOUIS
|-137
|Winnipeg
|+127
|at NASHVILLE
|-145
|Dallas
|+135
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
