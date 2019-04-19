Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -140 at ST. LOUIS +130 at CHICAGO -125 Arizona +115 at PITTSBURGH -148 San Francisco +138 Washington -220 at MIAMI +200 at MILWAUKEE OFF LA Dodgers OFF Philadelphia -119 at COLORADO +109 Cincinnati -115 at SAN DIEGO +105 American League at NEW YORK -220 Kansas City +200 at DETROIT -129 Chicago +119 at OAKLAND -135 Toronto +125 at TAMPA BAY -137 Boston +127 Minnesota -140 at BALTIMORE +130 Houston -220 at TEXAS +200 Seattle -109 at LA ANGELS -101 Interleague at CLEVELAND OFF Atlanta OFF NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 3 (233) at BROOKLYN at SAN ANTONIO 3½ (207½) Denver Milwaukee 8½ (217) at DETROIT at UTAH 2½ (215½) Houston Sunday Golden State 8½ (235) at LA CLIPPERS National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -133 Carolina +123 at ST. LOUIS -140 Winnipeg +130 at NASHVILLE -146 Dallas +136 Sunday at LAS VEGAS -165 San Jose +155

