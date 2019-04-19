Listen Live Sports

April 19, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -140 at ST. LOUIS +130
at CHICAGO -125 Arizona +115
at PITTSBURGH -148 San Francisco +138
Washington -220 at MIAMI +200
at MILWAUKEE OFF LA Dodgers OFF
Philadelphia -119 at COLORADO +109
Cincinnati -115 at SAN DIEGO +105
American League
at NEW YORK -220 Kansas City +200
at DETROIT -129 Chicago +119
at OAKLAND -135 Toronto +125
at TAMPA BAY -137 Boston +127
Minnesota -140 at BALTIMORE +130
Houston -220 at TEXAS +200
Seattle -109 at LA ANGELS -101
Interleague
at CLEVELAND OFF Atlanta OFF
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 3 (233) at BROOKLYN
at SAN ANTONIO (207½) Denver
Milwaukee (217) at DETROIT
at UTAH (215½) Houston
Sunday
Golden State (235) at LA CLIPPERS
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -133 Carolina +123
at ST. LOUIS -140 Winnipeg +130
at NASHVILLE -146 Dallas +136
Sunday
at LAS VEGAS -165 San Jose +155

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

