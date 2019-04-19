|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-140
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+130
|at CHICAGO
|-125
|Arizona
|+115
|at PITTSBURGH
|-148
|San
|Francisco
|+138
|Washington
|-220
|at
|MIAMI
|+200
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-119
|at
|COLORADO
|+109
|Cincinnati
|-115
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+105
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-220
|Kansas
|City
|+200
|at DETROIT
|-129
|Chicago
|+119
|at OAKLAND
|-135
|Toronto
|+125
|at TAMPA BAY
|-137
|Boston
|+127
|Minnesota
|-140
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+130
|Houston
|-220
|at
|TEXAS
|+200
|Seattle
|-109
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|-101
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|3
|(233)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|at SAN ANTONIO
|3½
|(207½)
|Denver
|Milwaukee
|8½
|(217)
|at
|DETROIT
|at UTAH
|2½
|(215½)
|Houston
|Sunday
|Golden State
|8½
|(235)
|at
|LA
|CLIPPERS
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-133
|Carolina
|+123
|at ST. LOUIS
|-140
|Winnipeg
|+130
|at NASHVILLE
|-146
|Dallas
|+136
|Sunday
|at LAS VEGAS
|-165
|San
|Jose
|+155
