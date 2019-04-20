|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-170
|at
|MIAMI
|+158
|at PITTSBURGH
|-155
|San
|Francisco
|+145
|LA Dodgers
|-135
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+125
|New York
|-117
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+107
|at CHICAGO
|-105
|Arizona
|-105
|at COLORADO
|-135
|Philadelphia
|+125
|at SAN DIEGO
|-135
|Cincinnati
|+125
|American League
|Minnesota
|-151
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+141
|at NEW YORK
|-225
|Kansas
|City
|+205
|at DETROIT
|-123
|Chicago
|+113
|at TAMPA BAY
|-123
|Boston
|+113
|Houston
|-205
|at
|TEXAS
|+185
|at OAKLAND
|-155
|Toronto
|+145
|at LA ANGELS
|-112
|Seattle
|+102
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|-118
|Atlanta
|+108
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|2
|(204)
|at
|INDIANA
|Golden State
|8½
|(235)
|at
|LA
|CLIPPERS
|Toronto
|5½
|(207)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|6
|(223½)
|Portland
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-115
|Boston
|+105
|at LAS VEGAS
|-170
|San
|Jose
|+158
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
