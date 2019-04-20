Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -170 at MIAMI +158 at PITTSBURGH -155 San Francisco +145 LA Dodgers -135 at MILWAUKEE +125 New York -117 at ST. LOUIS +107 at CHICAGO -105 Arizona -105 at COLORADO -135 Philadelphia +125 at SAN DIEGO -135 Cincinnati +125 American League Minnesota -151 at BALTIMORE +141 at NEW YORK -225 Kansas City +205 at DETROIT -123 Chicago +113 at TAMPA BAY -123 Boston +113 Houston -205 at TEXAS +185 at OAKLAND -155 Toronto +145 at LA ANGELS -112 Seattle +102 Interleague at CLEVELAND -118 Atlanta +108 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 2 (204) at INDIANA Golden State 8½ (235) at LA CLIPPERS Toronto 5½ (207) at ORLANDO at OKLAHOMA CITY 6 (223½) Portland National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -115 Boston +105 at LAS VEGAS -170 San Jose +158

