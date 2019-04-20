Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

April 20, 2019 5:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -170 at MIAMI +158
at PITTSBURGH -155 San Francisco +145
LA Dodgers -135 at MILWAUKEE +125
New York -117 at ST. LOUIS +107
at CHICAGO -105 Arizona -105
at COLORADO -135 Philadelphia +125
at SAN DIEGO -135 Cincinnati +125
American League
Minnesota -151 at BALTIMORE +141
at NEW YORK -225 Kansas City +205
at DETROIT -123 Chicago +113
at TAMPA BAY -123 Boston +113
Houston -205 at TEXAS +185
at OAKLAND -155 Toronto +145
at LA ANGELS -112 Seattle +102
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -118 Atlanta +108
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 2 (204) at INDIANA
Golden State (235) at LA CLIPPERS
Toronto (207) at ORLANDO
at OKLAHOMA CITY 6 (223½) Portland
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -115 Boston +105
at LAS VEGAS -170 San Jose +158

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.