The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

April 22, 2019 5:26 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -110 Atlanta +100
at PITTSBURGH -130 Arizona +120
at NEW YORK -123 Philadelphia +113
at ST. LOUIS -130 Milwaukee +120
LA Dodgers -111 at CHICAGO +101
Washington -117 at COLORADO +107
American League
Chicago -128 at BALTIMORE +118
at TAMPA BAY OFF Kansas City OFF
at BOSTON (Game One) OFF Detroit OFF
at BOSTON (Game Two) OFF Detroit OFF
at HOUSTON -140 Minnesota +130
New York -112 at LA ANGELS +102
at OAKLAND -133 Texas +123
Interleague
at TORONTO -121 San Francisco +111
at CLEVELAND -236 Miami +216
at SAN DIEGO -133 Seattle +123
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER (211½) San Antonio
at PORTLAND 3 (219) Oklahoma City
at TORONTO 11½ (206½) Orlando
at PHILADELPHIA 8 (229½) Brooklyn
Wednesday
at GOLDEN STATE 14 (235) LA Clippers
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -135 Toronto +125
at SAN JOSE -105 Las Vegas -105

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

