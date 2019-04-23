Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

April 23, 2019 11:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -110 at CINCINNATI +100
at PITTSBURGH -119 Arizona +109
at NEW YORK -136 Philadelphia +126
at ST. LOUIS -113 Milwaukee +103
at CHICAGO -110 LA Dodgers +100
Washington -128 at COLORADO +118
American League
Chicago -124 at BALTIMORE +114
at TAMPA BAY -178 Kansas City +166
at BOSTON (Game One) -220 Detroit +200
at BOSTON (Game Two) -175 Detroit +163
at HOUSTON -139 Minnesota +129
at LA ANGELS -107 New York -103
at OAKLAND -146 Texas +136
Interleague
at TORONTO -112 San Francisco +102
at CLEVELAND -205 Miami +185
at SAN DIEGO -132 Seattle +122
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER (211½) San Antonio
at PORTLAND 4 (221) Oklahoma City
at TORONTO 12 (206) Orlando
at PHILADELPHIA (229½) Brooklyn
Wednesday
at GOLDEN STATE 14 (235) LA Clippers
at HOUSTON (213) Utah
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -140 Toronto +130
at SAN JOSE -117 Las Vegas +107
Wednesday
at WASHINGTON -140 Carolina +130

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.