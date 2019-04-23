|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-110
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+100
|at PITTSBURGH
|-119
|Arizona
|+109
|at NEW YORK
|-136
|Philadelphia
|+126
|at ST. LOUIS
|-113
|Milwaukee
|+103
|at CHICAGO
|-110
|LA
|Dodgers
|+100
|Washington
|-128
|at
|COLORADO
|+118
|American League
|Chicago
|-124
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+114
|at TAMPA BAY
|-178
|Kansas
|City
|+166
|at BOSTON (Game One)
|-220
|Detroit
|+200
|at BOSTON (Game Two)
|-175
|Detroit
|+163
|at HOUSTON
|-139
|Minnesota
|+129
|at LA ANGELS
|-107
|New
|York
|-103
|at OAKLAND
|-146
|Texas
|+136
|Interleague
|at TORONTO
|-112
|San
|Francisco
|+102
|at CLEVELAND
|-205
|Miami
|+185
|at SAN DIEGO
|-132
|Seattle
|+122
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|5½
|(211½)
|San
|Antonio
|at PORTLAND
|4
|(221)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at TORONTO
|12
|(206)
|Orlando
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8½
|(229½)
|Brooklyn
|Wednesday
|at GOLDEN STATE
|14
|(235)
|LA
|Clippers
|at HOUSTON
|8½
|(213)
|Utah
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-140
|Toronto
|+130
|at SAN JOSE
|-117
|Las
|Vegas
|+107
|Wednesday
|at WASHINGTON
|-140
|Carolina
|+130
