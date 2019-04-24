Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

April 24, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -122 Milwaukee +112
at COLORADO -154 Washington +144
Atlanta -130 at CINCINNATI +120
at PITTSBURGH -116 Arizona +106
Philadelphia -123 at NEW YORK +113
LA Dodgers -112 at CHICAGO +102
American League
at TAMPA BAY -241 Kansas City +221
at OAKLAND -152 Texas +142
at BALTIMORE -118 Chicago +108
at BOSTON -215 Detroit +195
at HOUSTON -243 Minnesota +223
at LA ANGELS -109 New York -101
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -165 Miami +155
at SAN DIEGO -169 Seattle +159
San Francisco -122 at TORONTO +112
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE 14½ (233) LA Clippers
at HOUSTON (212½) Utah
Thursday
at SAN ANTONIO (208) Denver
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -149 Carolina +139
Thursday
at ST. LOUIS -150 Dallas +140
at BOSTON -150 Columbus +140

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

