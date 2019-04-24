|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-122
|Milwaukee
|+112
|at COLORADO
|-154
|Washington
|+144
|Atlanta
|-130
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+120
|at PITTSBURGH
|-116
|Arizona
|+106
|Philadelphia
|-123
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+113
|LA Dodgers
|-112
|at
|CHICAGO
|+102
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-241
|Kansas
|City
|+221
|at OAKLAND
|-152
|Texas
|+142
|at BALTIMORE
|-118
|Chicago
|+108
|at BOSTON
|-215
|Detroit
|+195
|at HOUSTON
|-243
|Minnesota
|+223
|at LA ANGELS
|-109
|New
|York
|-101
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|-165
|Miami
|+155
|at SAN DIEGO
|-169
|Seattle
|+159
|San Francisco
|-122
|at
|TORONTO
|+112
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GOLDEN STATE
|14½
|(233)
|LA
|Clippers
|at HOUSTON
|8½
|(212½)
|Utah
|Thursday
|at SAN ANTONIO
|2½
|(208)
|Denver
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-149
|Carolina
|+139
|Thursday
|at ST. LOUIS
|-150
|Dallas
|+140
|at BOSTON
|-150
|Columbus
|+140
