Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -122 Milwaukee +112 at COLORADO -154 Washington +144 Atlanta -130 at CINCINNATI +120 at PITTSBURGH -116 Arizona +106 Philadelphia -123 at NEW YORK +113 LA Dodgers -112 at CHICAGO +102 American League at TAMPA BAY -241 Kansas City +221 at OAKLAND -152 Texas +142 at BALTIMORE -118 Chicago +108 at BOSTON -215 Detroit +195 at HOUSTON -243 Minnesota +223 at LA ANGELS -109 New York -101 Interleague at CLEVELAND -165 Miami +155 at SAN DIEGO -169 Seattle +159 San Francisco -122 at TORONTO +112 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at GOLDEN STATE 14½ (233) LA Clippers at HOUSTON 8½ (212½) Utah Thursday at SAN ANTONIO 2½ (208) Denver National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -149 Carolina +139 Thursday at ST. LOUIS -150 Dallas +140 at BOSTON -150 Columbus +140

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.