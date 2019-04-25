Listen Live Sports

April 25, 2019 11:23 am
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -109 Arizona -101
LA Dodgers -108 at CHICAGO -102
at CINCINNATI -133 Atlanta +123
at PHILADELPHIA -195 Miami +180
American League
at BOSTON -204 Detroit +184
at HOUSTON -149 Cleveland +139
at LA ANGELS -109 New York -101
at SEATTLE -148 Texas +138
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN ANTONIO 3 (207) Denver
Friday
Golden State (233½) at LA CLIPPERS
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -154 Dallas +144
at BOSTON -143 Columbus +133
Friday
at SAN JOSE -127 Colorado +117
at NY ISLANDERS -124 Carolina +114

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

