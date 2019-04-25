|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-109
|Arizona
|-101
|LA Dodgers
|-108
|at
|CHICAGO
|-102
|at CINCINNATI
|-133
|Atlanta
|+123
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-195
|Miami
|+180
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-204
|Detroit
|+184
|at HOUSTON
|-149
|Cleveland
|+139
|at LA ANGELS
|-109
|New
|York
|-101
|at SEATTLE
|-148
|Texas
|+138
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SAN ANTONIO
|3
|(207)
|Denver
|Friday
|Golden State
|9½
|(233½)
|at
|LA
|CLIPPERS
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-154
|Dallas
|+144
|at BOSTON
|-143
|Columbus
|+133
|Friday
|at SAN JOSE
|-127
|Colorado
|+117
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-124
|Carolina
|+114
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.