|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-130
|Cincinnati
|+120
|at WASHINGTON
|-172
|San
|Diego
|+160
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-185
|Miami
|+170
|at NEW YORK
|-135
|Milwaukee
|+125
|at ATLANTA
|-120
|Colorado
|+110
|Chicago
|-116
|at
|ARIZONA
|+106
|at LA DODGERS
|-185
|Pittsburgh
|+170
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-255
|Baltimore
|+225
|Oakland
|-111
|at
|TORONTO
|+101
|at HOUSTON
|-144
|Cleveland
|+134
|at BOSTON
|-149
|Tampa
|Bay
|+139
|at CHICAGO
|-133
|Detroit
|+123
|at KANSAS CITY
|-105
|LA
|Angels
|-105
|at SEATTLE
|-125
|Texas
|+115
|Interleague
|NY Yankees
|-112
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+102
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|6
|(209)
|San
|Antonio
|at TORONTO
|6½
|(222½)
|Philadelphia
|Sunday
|at MILWAUKEE
|7½
|(223½)
|Boston
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-138
|Dallas
|+128
|at BOSTON
|-139
|Columbus
|+129
