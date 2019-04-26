Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

April 26, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -130 Cincinnati +120
at WASHINGTON -172 San Diego +160
at PHILADELPHIA -185 Miami +170
at NEW YORK -135 Milwaukee +125
at ATLANTA -120 Colorado +110
Chicago -116 at ARIZONA +106
at LA DODGERS -185 Pittsburgh +170
American League
at MINNESOTA -255 Baltimore +225
Oakland -111 at TORONTO +101
at HOUSTON -144 Cleveland +134
at BOSTON -149 Tampa Bay +139
at CHICAGO -133 Detroit +123
at KANSAS CITY -105 LA Angels -105
at SEATTLE -125 Texas +115
Interleague
NY Yankees -112 at SAN FRANCISCO +102
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER 6 (209) San Antonio
at TORONTO (222½) Philadelphia
Sunday
at MILWAUKEE (223½) Boston
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -138 Dallas +128
at BOSTON -139 Columbus +129

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

