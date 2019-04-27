|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-163
|Miami
|+153
|at NEW YORK
|-115
|Milwaukee
|+105
|at ATLANTA
|-154
|Colorado
|+144
|at WASHINGTON
|-122
|San
|Diego
|+112
|at ST. LOUIS
|-143
|Cincinnati
|+133
|at ARIZONA
|-105
|Chicago
|-105
|at LA DODGERS
|-180
|Pittsburgh
|+165
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-140
|Tampa
|Bay
|+130
|Oakland
|-115
|at
|TORONTO
|+105
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-180
|Baltimore
|+165
|at KANSAS CITY
|-110
|LA
|Angels
|+100
|at SEATTLE
|-129
|Texas
|+119
|at HOUSTON
|-130
|Cleveland
|+120
|Interleague
|NY Yankees
|-110
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+100
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|7½
|(223½)
|Boston
|at GOLDEN STATE
|6
|(225½)
|Houston
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-136
|Carolina
|+126
|at SAN JOSE
|-140
|Colorado
|+130
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
