Pregame.com Line

April 27, 2019 5:09 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -163 Miami +153
at NEW YORK -115 Milwaukee +105
at ATLANTA -154 Colorado +144
at WASHINGTON -122 San Diego +112
at ST. LOUIS -143 Cincinnati +133
at ARIZONA -105 Chicago -105
at LA DODGERS -180 Pittsburgh +165
American League
at BOSTON -140 Tampa Bay +130
Oakland -115 at TORONTO +105
at CHICAGO OFF Detroit OFF
at MINNESOTA -180 Baltimore +165
at KANSAS CITY -110 LA Angels +100
at SEATTLE -129 Texas +119
at HOUSTON -130 Cleveland +120
Interleague
NY Yankees -110 at SAN FRANCISCO +100
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE (223½) Boston
at GOLDEN STATE 6 (225½) Houston
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY ISLANDERS -136 Carolina +126
at SAN JOSE -140 Colorado +130

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

