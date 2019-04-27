Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -163 Miami +153 at NEW YORK -115 Milwaukee +105 at ATLANTA -154 Colorado +144 at WASHINGTON -122 San Diego +112 at ST. LOUIS -143 Cincinnati +133 at ARIZONA -105 Chicago -105 at LA DODGERS -180 Pittsburgh +165 American League at BOSTON -140 Tampa Bay +130 Oakland -115 at TORONTO +105 at CHICAGO OFF Detroit OFF at MINNESOTA -180 Baltimore +165 at KANSAS CITY -110 LA Angels +100 at SEATTLE -129 Texas +119 at HOUSTON -130 Cleveland +120 Interleague NY Yankees -110 at SAN FRANCISCO +100 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 7½ (223½) Boston at GOLDEN STATE 6 (225½) Houston National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NY ISLANDERS -136 Carolina +126 at SAN JOSE -140 Colorado +130

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.