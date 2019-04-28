Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

April 28, 2019 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -146 St. Louis +136
at NEW YORK -145 Cincinnati +135
at ATLANTA -140 San Diego +130
at MILWAUKEE -123 Colorado +113
LA Dodgers -140 at SAN FRANCISCO +130
American League
at BOSTON -133 Oakland +123
Houston -161 at MINNESOTA +151
at CHICAGO -135 Baltimore +125
Tampa Bay -120 at KANSAS CITY +110
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO (220½) Philadelphia
at DENVER (216½) Portland
Tuesday
at MILWAUKEE 7 (220) Boston
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -113 St. Louis +103
Tuesday
at COLUMBUS -116 Boston +106

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.