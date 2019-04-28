Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -146 St. Louis +136 at NEW YORK -145 Cincinnati +135 at ATLANTA -140 San Diego +130 at MILWAUKEE -123 Colorado +113 LA Dodgers -140 at SAN FRANCISCO +130 American League at BOSTON -133 Oakland +123 Houston -161 at MINNESOTA +151 at CHICAGO -135 Baltimore +125 Tampa Bay -120 at KANSAS CITY +110 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 6½ (220½) Philadelphia at DENVER 3½ (216½) Portland Tuesday at MILWAUKEE 7 (220) Boston National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -113 St. Louis +103 Tuesday at COLUMBUS -116 Boston +106

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.