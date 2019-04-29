Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -137 St. Louis +127 at NEW YORK -152 Cincinnati +142 at ATLANTA -161 San Diego +151 at MILWAUKEE -117 Colorado +107 LA Dodgers -145 at SAN FRANCISCO +135 American League at BOSTON -138 Oakland +128 Houston -168 at MINNESOTA +158 at CHICAGO -135 Baltimore +125 Tampa Bay -140 at KANSAS CITY +130 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 6½ (221) Philadelphia at DENVER 4 (215½) Portland Tuesday at MILWAUKEE 7 (220) Boston at GOLDEN STATE 5½ (220) Houston National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -114 St. Louis +104 Tuesday at COLUMBUS -118 Boston +108 at COLORADO -116 San Jose +106 Wednesday at CAROLINA -127 NY Islanders +117

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

