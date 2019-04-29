|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-137
|St.
|Louis
|+127
|at NEW YORK
|-152
|Cincinnati
|+142
|at ATLANTA
|-161
|San
|Diego
|+151
|at MILWAUKEE
|-117
|Colorado
|+107
|LA Dodgers
|-145
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+135
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-138
|Oakland
|+128
|Houston
|-168
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+158
|at CHICAGO
|-135
|Baltimore
|+125
|Tampa Bay
|-140
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+130
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|6½
|(221)
|Philadelphia
|at DENVER
|4
|(215½)
|Portland
|Tuesday
|at MILWAUKEE
|7
|(220)
|Boston
|at GOLDEN STATE
|5½
|(220)
|Houston
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-114
|St.
|Louis
|+104
|Tuesday
|at COLUMBUS
|-118
|Boston
|+108
|at COLORADO
|-116
|San
|Jose
|+106
|Wednesday
|at CAROLINA
|-127
|NY
|Islanders
|+117
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.