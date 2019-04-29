Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

April 29, 2019 11:23 am
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -137 St. Louis +127
at NEW YORK -152 Cincinnati +142
at ATLANTA -161 San Diego +151
at MILWAUKEE -117 Colorado +107
LA Dodgers -145 at SAN FRANCISCO +135
American League
at BOSTON -138 Oakland +128
Houston -168 at MINNESOTA +158
at CHICAGO -135 Baltimore +125
Tampa Bay -140 at KANSAS CITY +130
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO (221) Philadelphia
at DENVER 4 (215½) Portland
Tuesday
at MILWAUKEE 7 (220) Boston
at GOLDEN STATE (220) Houston
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -114 St. Louis +104
Tuesday
at COLUMBUS -118 Boston +108
at COLORADO -116 San Jose +106
Wednesday
at CAROLINA -127 NY Islanders +117

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

