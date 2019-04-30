Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -108 at WASHINGTON -102 Cincinnati -118 at NEW YORK +108 at ATLANTA -105 San Diego -105 Colorado -114 at MILWAUKEE +104 LA Dodgers -137 at SAN FRANCISCO +127 American League at BOSTON -153 Oakland +143 Houston -162 at MINNESOTA +152 at CHICAGO -141 Baltimore +131 Tampa Bay -172 at KANSAS CITY +160 at LA ANGELS -145 Toronto +135 Interleague at PHILADELPHIA -200 Detroit +180 Cleveland -195 at MIAMI +180 at TEXAS -111 Pittsburgh +101 at ARIZONA -130 NY Yankees +120 Chicago Cubs -142 at SEATTLE +132 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 7 (219) Boston at GOLDEN STATE 5½ (220½) Houston Wednesday at DENVER 3½ (217) Portland Thursday at PHILADELPHIA PK (215) Toronto National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLUMBUS -123 Boston +113 at COLORADO -130 San Jose +120 Wednesday at CAROLINA -123 NY Islanders +113 at DALLAS -123 St. Louis +113

