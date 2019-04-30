Listen Live Sports

April 30, 2019 11:23 am
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -108 at WASHINGTON -102
Cincinnati -118 at NEW YORK +108
at ATLANTA -105 San Diego -105
Colorado -114 at MILWAUKEE +104
LA Dodgers -137 at SAN FRANCISCO +127
American League
at BOSTON -153 Oakland +143
Houston -162 at MINNESOTA +152
at CHICAGO -141 Baltimore +131
Tampa Bay -172 at KANSAS CITY +160
at LA ANGELS -145 Toronto +135
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA -200 Detroit +180
Cleveland -195 at MIAMI +180
at TEXAS -111 Pittsburgh +101
at ARIZONA -130 NY Yankees +120
Chicago Cubs -142 at SEATTLE +132
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 7 (219) Boston
at GOLDEN STATE (220½) Houston
Wednesday
at DENVER (217) Portland
Thursday
at PHILADELPHIA PK (215) Toronto
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLUMBUS -123 Boston +113
at COLORADO -130 San Jose +120
Wednesday
at CAROLINA -123 NY Islanders +113
at DALLAS -123 St. Louis +113

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

