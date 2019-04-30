|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-108
|at
|WASHINGTON
|-102
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+108
|at ATLANTA
|-105
|San
|Diego
|-105
|Colorado
|-114
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+104
|LA Dodgers
|-137
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+127
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-153
|Oakland
|+143
|Houston
|-162
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+152
|at CHICAGO
|-141
|Baltimore
|+131
|Tampa Bay
|-172
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+160
|at LA ANGELS
|-145
|Toronto
|+135
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-200
|Detroit
|+180
|Cleveland
|-195
|at
|MIAMI
|+180
|at TEXAS
|-111
|Pittsburgh
|+101
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|NY
|Yankees
|+120
|Chicago Cubs
|-142
|at
|SEATTLE
|+132
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|7
|(219)
|Boston
|at GOLDEN STATE
|5½
|(220½)
|Houston
|Wednesday
|at DENVER
|3½
|(217)
|Portland
|Thursday
|at PHILADELPHIA
|PK
|(215)
|Toronto
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLUMBUS
|-123
|Boston
|+113
|at COLORADO
|-130
|San
|Jose
|+120
|Wednesday
|at CAROLINA
|-123
|NY
|Islanders
|+113
|at DALLAS
|-123
|St.
|Louis
|+113
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.