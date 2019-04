Pro freeskier Dave Treadway dies in backcountry accident

By The Associated Press

PEMBERTON, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian professional freeskier Dave Treadway has died in a backcountry accident north of Whistler. He was 34.

A statement on Treadway’s website said he died Monday near Rhododendron Mountain, not far from his Pemberton-area home. Pemberton Search and Rescue confirmed it responded Monday after learning the skier had fallen about 100 feet into a crevasse.

Treadway is survived by wife Tessa and two young sons. Tessa also is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

