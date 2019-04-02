Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Prosecutors: Alarms show Houston teen fatally shot parents

April 2, 2019 4:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say house alarms and motion detectors indicate a Houston teenager whose father was a standout linebacker for Texas A&M before a brief NFL career fatally shot his parents.

Jurors were told during opening statements Tuesday that no one forced their way into the home and that Antonio Armstrong Jr. was the only person detected inside just moments before the shooting in July 2016.

The 19-year-old is charged with capital murder.

Defense attorney Rick DeToto countered that investigators decided early on that the teen killed Antonio and Dawn Armstrong then contorted the case to fit their opinion.

Advertisement

The elder Armstrong was a first-team All-American who was taken in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL draft. He had brief stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.