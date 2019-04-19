Listen Live Sports

R.C. Slocum named interim Texas A&M athletic director

April 19, 2019 5:53 pm
 
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum has been named the school’s interim athletic director.

Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young announced the appointment in a statement Friday.

The 74-year-old Slocum steps into the vacancy left by Scott Woodward, who resigned Thursday to take the LSU athletic director’s job. Slocum most recently has served as special assistant to Young.

Slocum coached the Aggies from 1989 through the 2002 season, winning a school-record 143 games and never having a losing season. Under Slocum, the Aggies won four conference titles. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2012.

The Texas A&M statement said no deadline had been set for the hiring of a new athletic director.

