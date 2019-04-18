Raiders Draft Preview Capsule

4, 24, 27. OAKLAND (6-10)

LAST SEASON: Coach Jon Gruden’s first season back on sideline was rough one as defense lacked playmakers and QB Derek Carr struggled to grasp new offense. Rookie class provided little impact, with Ts Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker overmatched, and DL Maurice Hurst, P.J. Hall and Arden Key generating little pressure as team finished with league-low 13 sacks. Oakland traded away stars Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper in deals that netted two extra first-round picks this year.

FREE AGENCY: Raiders were aggressive in free agency, making splash trade for No. 1 WR Antonio Brown, handing big-ticket contracts to T Trent Brown, S Lamarcus Joyner, WR Tyrell Williams. Oakland also addressed void at LB by signing Vontaze Burfict, Brandon Marshall. Isaiah Crowell could become feature back if Marshawn Lynch doesn’t return or team doesn’t use high pick on RB.

THEY NEED: DL, CB, TE, RB.

THEY DON’T NEED: WR, OT.

POSSIBLE PICKS: Alabama DT Quinnen Williams at 4; Iowa TE Noah Fant at 24; Washington CB Byron Murphy at 27.

OUTLOOK: With four picks in top 35, Raiders have ability to overhaul franchise with successful draft under first-year GM Mike Mayock. Biggest remaining hole remains at edge rusher, where Mack hasn’t been replaced, and would be surprising if at least one of high picks was not used on pass rusher. Gruden and Mayock have also been scouting top QBs, a sign they could be ready to move on from Carr.

