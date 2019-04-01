Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders re-sign cornerback Daryl Worley for 2019 season

April 1, 2019 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Cornerback Daryl Worley signed his second-round restricted free agent tender with the Oakland Raiders for $3.095 million.

The team announced the move Monday.

Worley played in 10 games in his first season for Oakland last year and started nine of those, finishing with 33 tackles — 30 solo — an interception and seven passes defensed. Worley was suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse and personal conduct.

He spent his first two NFL seasons with Carolina, which selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft out of West Virginia.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.