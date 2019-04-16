Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders sign free agent DE Benson Mayowa

April 16, 2019 5:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent defensive end Benson Mayowa.

The deal signed Tuesday brings Mayowa back for a second stint with the Raiders. He previously played in Oakland in 2014-15 when he had two sacks in 28 games.

Mayowa spent last season with Arizona, where he recorded four sacks in 15 games. He also has played for Dallas and Seattle in a six-year career. He has appeared in 72 contests and made 15 starts, totaling 110 tackles, 13 sacks, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

___

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.