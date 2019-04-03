Listen Live Sports

Raiders sign free agent wide receiver Ryan Grant

April 3, 2019 5:33 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Free agent wide receiver Ryan Grant has signed with the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders announced the move Wednesday. Grant made a career-best 10 starts last season for the Colts and played in 14 games overall, finishing with 35 catches for 334 yards and a touchdown in his lone season with Indianapolis after spending his first four years with Washington.

He had a career-high 45 receptions for 573 yards and four TDs in 2017.

Grant, a fifth-round draft pick by the Redskins in 2014 out of Tulane, has started 25 career games and played in 78.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

