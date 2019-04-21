Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rangers 11, Astros 10

April 21, 2019 6:40 pm
 
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger dh 4 1 1 1 Choo rf 3 3 1 0
Bregman 3b 3 2 2 1 Da.Sntn 2b 3 1 0 0
Brntley lf 4 1 1 2 Andrus ss 4 2 2 2
Correa ss 5 1 1 1 Gallo lf 3 1 2 5
Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 0 Pence dh 3 1 1 3
Mrsnick pr 0 0 0 0 Frsythe 1b 4 1 1 1
Reddick rf 4 2 3 1 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0
A.Diaz 2b 4 1 1 2 Mathis c 4 1 2 0
Altuve ph 0 0 0 1 DShelds cf 4 1 1 0
R.Chrns c 4 1 2 1
T.Kemp cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 10 11 10 Totals 31 11 10 11
Houston 001 005 022—10
Texas 304 301 00x—11

E_Choo (2), R.Chirinos (2). DP_Houston 1, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 7, Texas 4. 2B_R.Chirinos (6), Choo (9), Andrus 2 (6). 3B_A.Diaz (1), Gallo (1). HR_Springer (7), Bregman (4), Brantley (3), Correa (3), Reddick (2), Pence (2), Forsythe (1). SF_Brantley (1), R.Chirinos (2), Gallo (1), Pence (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McHugh L,3-2 3 1-3 8 10 9 1 1
Valdez 2 1-3 1 1 1 3 3
Harris 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Miller W,1-1 5 1-3 5 4 3 2 3
Springs 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Martin 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Martin H,4 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Leclerc H,1 2-3 1 2 2 4 1
Kelley S,1-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by McHugh (Andrus). WP_Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:16. A_26,225 (49,115).

Sports News

