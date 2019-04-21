Listen Live Sports

Rangers 11, Astros 10

April 21, 2019 6:40 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .277
Bregman 3b 3 2 2 1 2 0 .318
Brantley lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .304
Correa ss 5 1 1 1 0 2 .261
Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .289
1-Marisnick pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .314
Reddick rf 4 2 3 1 1 1 .339
Diaz 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .222
a-Altuve ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .296
Chirinos c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .271
Kemp cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Totals 36 10 11 10 6 6
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 3 3 1 0 2 0 .318
Santana 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .308
Andrus ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .363
Gallo lf 3 1 2 5 0 0 .281
Pence dh 3 1 1 3 0 1 .281
Forsythe 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .111
Mathis c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .147
DeShields cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .218
Totals 31 11 10 11 4 6
Houston 001 005 022—10 11 1
Texas 304 301 00x—11 10 1

a-walked for Diaz in the 9th.

1-ran for Gurriel in the 9th.

E_Chirinos (2), Choo (2). LOB_Houston 7, Texas 4. 2B_Chirinos (6), Choo (9), Andrus 2 (6). 3B_Diaz (1), Gallo (1). HR_Bregman (4), off Miller; Brantley (3), off Miller; Correa (3), off B.Martin; Reddick (2), off B.Martin; Springer (7), off Leclerc; Pence (2), off McHugh; Forsythe (1), off McHugh. RBIs_Springer (18), Bregman (9), Brantley 2 (14), Correa (9), Reddick (3), Diaz 2 (7), Chirinos (7), Altuve (17), Andrus 2 (15), Gallo 5 (22), Pence 3 (6), Forsythe (5). SF_Brantley, Chirinos, Gallo, Pence.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Correa 2, Chirinos 2); Texas 1 (Pence). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; Texas 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Kemp, Santana, Gallo, Andrus. GIDP_Diaz, Andrus.

DP_Houston 1 (Diaz, Gurriel); Texas 1 (Wisdom, Santana, Forsythe).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McHugh, L, 3-2 3 1-3 8 10 9 1 1 65 4.78
Valdez 2 1-3 1 1 1 3 3 37 5.06
Harris 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 17 0.00
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miller, W, 1-1 5 1-3 5 4 3 2 3 77 7.63
Springs 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 14 4.15
B.Martin 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 24 7.71
C.Martin, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.70
Leclerc, H, 1 2-3 1 2 2 4 1 36 7.88
Kelley, S, 1-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Valdez 2-1, Harris 1-0, Springs 1-1, Kelley 3-0. HBP_McHugh (Andrus). WP_Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:16. A_26,225 (49,115).

