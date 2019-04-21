Rangers 11, Astros 10

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.318
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|1-Marisnick pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Reddick rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.339
|Diaz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Altuve ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Kemp cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|10
|6
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.318
|Santana 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Andrus ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.363
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.281
|Pence dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.281
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.111
|Mathis c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Totals
|31
|11
|10
|11
|4
|6
|Houston
|001
|005
|022—10
|11
|1
|Texas
|304
|301
|00x—11
|10
|1
a-walked for Diaz in the 9th.
1-ran for Gurriel in the 9th.
E_Chirinos (2), Choo (2). LOB_Houston 7, Texas 4. 2B_Chirinos (6), Choo (9), Andrus 2 (6). 3B_Diaz (1), Gallo (1). HR_Bregman (4), off Miller; Brantley (3), off Miller; Correa (3), off B.Martin; Reddick (2), off B.Martin; Springer (7), off Leclerc; Pence (2), off McHugh; Forsythe (1), off McHugh. RBIs_Springer (18), Bregman (9), Brantley 2 (14), Correa (9), Reddick (3), Diaz 2 (7), Chirinos (7), Altuve (17), Andrus 2 (15), Gallo 5 (22), Pence 3 (6), Forsythe (5). SF_Brantley, Chirinos, Gallo, Pence.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Correa 2, Chirinos 2); Texas 1 (Pence). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; Texas 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Brantley, Kemp, Santana, Gallo, Andrus. GIDP_Diaz, Andrus.
DP_Houston 1 (Diaz, Gurriel); Texas 1 (Wisdom, Santana, Forsythe).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh, L, 3-2
|3
|1-3
|8
|10
|9
|1
|1
|65
|4.78
|Valdez
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|37
|5.06
|Harris
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, W, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|3
|2
|3
|77
|7.63
|Springs
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|4.15
|B.Martin
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|7.71
|C.Martin, H, 4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.70
|Leclerc, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|36
|7.88
|Kelley, S, 1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Valdez 2-1, Harris 1-0, Springs 1-1, Kelley 3-0. HBP_McHugh (Andrus). WP_Leclerc.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:16. A_26,225 (49,115).
