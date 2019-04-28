Rangers 14, Mariners 1

|Texas
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|6
|2
|3
|2
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Odor 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Do.Sntn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Vglbach dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Mazara rf
|6
|2
|2
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pence lf
|5
|3
|3
|4
|D.Moore 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn 1b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Frsythe 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Healy 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|46
|14
|17
|13
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|Texas
|104
|040
|131—14
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000—
|1
E_D.Gordon (2), Do.Santana (5), T.Beckham (11), M.Smith (2). DP_Texas 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Pence (3), Vogelbach (6), Bruce (4), T.Beckham (8). HR_Choo (3), Andrus (5), Pence (3), Forsythe (3). SB_Da.Santana (5). SF_Da.Santana (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Lynn W,3-2
|7
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leclerc
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Seattle
|Swanson L,0-3
|4
|11
|9
|6
|0
|2
|Brennan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rosscup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Gearrin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Swarzak
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sadzeck
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
E.Swanson pitched to 4 batters in the 5th
WP_Lynn, Gearrin.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:10. A_21,503 (47,943).
