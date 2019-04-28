Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Rangers 14, Mariners 1

April 28, 2019 7:37 pm
 
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 6 2 3 2 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 2 0
Odor 2b 6 1 1 0 Do.Sntn lf 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 5 2 2 2 Vglbach dh 3 0 2 0
Mazara rf 6 2 2 0 Encrnco 1b 2 0 0 0
Pence lf 5 3 3 4 D.Moore 3b 1 0 0 0
Da.Sntn 1b 4 3 3 1 Bruce rf 4 0 1 0
Frsythe 3b 5 1 2 3 T.Bckhm ss 4 1 1 0
Knr-Flf c 5 0 0 0 Narvaez c 2 0 0 0
DShelds cf 4 0 1 1 Healy 3b-1b 4 0 1 1
M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 46 14 17 13 Totals 32 1 7 1
Texas 104 040 131—14
Seattle 000 100 000— 1

E_D.Gordon (2), Do.Santana (5), T.Beckham (11), M.Smith (2). DP_Texas 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Pence (3), Vogelbach (6), Bruce (4), T.Beckham (8). HR_Choo (3), Andrus (5), Pence (3), Forsythe (3). SB_Da.Santana (5). SF_Da.Santana (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn W,3-2 7 5 1 1 3 9
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0
Leclerc 1 1 0 0 1 1
Seattle
Swanson L,0-3 4 11 9 6 0 2
Brennan 1 1 0 0 0 3
Rosscup 1 0 0 0 1 3
Gearrin 1 2 1 1 1 2
Swarzak 1 2 3 0 0 0
Sadzeck 1 1 1 1 0 3

E.Swanson pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

WP_Lynn, Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:10. A_21,503 (47,943).

