Rangers 14, Mariners 1

April 28, 2019 7:37 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 6 2 3 2 0 1 .330
Odor 2b 6 1 1 0 0 3 .158
Andrus ss 5 2 2 2 1 0 .365
Mazara rf 6 2 2 0 0 2 .255
Pence lf 5 3 3 4 0 1 .321
Da.Santana 1b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .345
Forsythe 3b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .270
Kiner-Falefa c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .217
DeShields cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .192
Totals 46 14 17 13 2 13
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .298
Do.Santana lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Vogelbach dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .310
Encarnacion 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .235
Moore 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Bruce rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .195
Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Narvaez c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .286
Healy 3b-1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .232
Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .165
Totals 32 1 7 1 4 10
Texas 104 040 131—14 17 0
Seattle 000 100 000— 1 7 4

E_Gordon (2), Do.Santana (5), Beckham (11), Smith (2). LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Pence (3), Vogelbach (6), Bruce (4), Beckham (8). HR_Andrus (5), off Swanson; Pence (3), off Swanson; Forsythe (3), off Swarzak; Choo (3), off Sadzeck. RBIs_Choo 2 (11), Andrus 2 (20), Pence 4 (13), Da.Santana (9), Forsythe 3 (14), DeShields (10), Healy (21). SB_Da.Santana (5). SF_Da.Santana.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Odor, Mazara, Da.Santana, Kiner-Falefa); Seattle 3 (Gordon, Bruce, Smith). RISP_Texas 5 for 13; Seattle 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Narvaez, Healy 2. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Do.Santana.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Da.Santana); Seattle 1 (Beckham, Gordon, Encarnacion).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, W, 3-2 7 5 1 1 3 9 113 5.45
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.68
Leclerc 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 6.52
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Swanson, L, 0-3 4 11 9 6 0 2 69 6.62
Brennan 1 1 0 0 0 3 14 1.06
Rosscup 1 0 0 0 1 3 17 2.08
Gearrin 1 2 1 1 1 2 23 4.85
Swarzak 1 2 3 0 0 0 19 2.89
Sadzeck 1 1 1 1 0 3 26 1.74

Swanson pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 1-1. WP_Lynn, Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:10. A_21,503 (47,943).

