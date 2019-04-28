Rangers 14, Mariners 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.330
|Odor 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.158
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.365
|Mazara rf
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Pence lf
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.321
|Da.Santana 1b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.345
|Forsythe 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.270
|Kiner-Falefa c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.192
|Totals
|46
|14
|17
|13
|2
|13
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Do.Santana lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Encarnacion 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Moore 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.195
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|Healy 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|4
|10
|Texas
|104
|040
|131—14
|17
|0
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000—
|1
|7
|4
E_Gordon (2), Do.Santana (5), Beckham (11), Smith (2). LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Pence (3), Vogelbach (6), Bruce (4), Beckham (8). HR_Andrus (5), off Swanson; Pence (3), off Swanson; Forsythe (3), off Swarzak; Choo (3), off Sadzeck. RBIs_Choo 2 (11), Andrus 2 (20), Pence 4 (13), Da.Santana (9), Forsythe 3 (14), DeShields (10), Healy (21). SB_Da.Santana (5). SF_Da.Santana.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Odor, Mazara, Da.Santana, Kiner-Falefa); Seattle 3 (Gordon, Bruce, Smith). RISP_Texas 5 for 13; Seattle 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Narvaez, Healy 2. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Do.Santana.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Da.Santana); Seattle 1 (Beckham, Gordon, Encarnacion).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 3-2
|7
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|113
|5.45
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.68
|Leclerc
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.52
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Swanson, L, 0-3
|4
|11
|9
|6
|0
|2
|69
|6.62
|Brennan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|1.06
|Rosscup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|2.08
|Gearrin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|4.85
|Swarzak
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.89
|Sadzeck
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|26
|1.74
Swanson pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 1-1. WP_Lynn, Gearrin.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:10. A_21,503 (47,943).
