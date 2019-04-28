Rangers 14, Mariners 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 6 2 3 2 0 1 .330 Odor 2b 6 1 1 0 0 3 .158 Andrus ss 5 2 2 2 1 0 .365 Mazara rf 6 2 2 0 0 2 .255 Pence lf 5 3 3 4 0 1 .321 Da.Santana 1b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .345 Forsythe 3b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .270 Kiner-Falefa c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .217 DeShields cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .192 Totals 46 14 17 13 2 13

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .298 Do.Santana lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Vogelbach dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .310 Encarnacion 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .235 Moore 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Bruce rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .195 Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Narvaez c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .286 Healy 3b-1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .232 Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .165 Totals 32 1 7 1 4 10

Texas 104 040 131—14 17 0 Seattle 000 100 000— 1 7 4

E_Gordon (2), Do.Santana (5), Beckham (11), Smith (2). LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Pence (3), Vogelbach (6), Bruce (4), Beckham (8). HR_Andrus (5), off Swanson; Pence (3), off Swanson; Forsythe (3), off Swarzak; Choo (3), off Sadzeck. RBIs_Choo 2 (11), Andrus 2 (20), Pence 4 (13), Da.Santana (9), Forsythe 3 (14), DeShields (10), Healy (21). SB_Da.Santana (5). SF_Da.Santana.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Odor, Mazara, Da.Santana, Kiner-Falefa); Seattle 3 (Gordon, Bruce, Smith). RISP_Texas 5 for 13; Seattle 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Narvaez, Healy 2. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Do.Santana.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Da.Santana); Seattle 1 (Beckham, Gordon, Encarnacion).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, W, 3-2 7 5 1 1 3 9 113 5.45 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.68 Leclerc 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 6.52 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Swanson, L, 0-3 4 11 9 6 0 2 69 6.62 Brennan 1 1 0 0 0 3 14 1.06 Rosscup 1 0 0 0 1 3 17 2.08 Gearrin 1 2 1 1 1 2 23 4.85 Swarzak 1 2 3 0 0 0 19 2.89 Sadzeck 1 1 1 1 0 3 26 1.74

Swanson pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 1-1. WP_Lynn, Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:10. A_21,503 (47,943).

