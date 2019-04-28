Listen Live Sports

Rangers 15, Mariners 1

April 28, 2019 12:35 am
 
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 6 2 2 0 Haniger rf 3 0 1 0
Odor 2b 4 3 1 3 Do.Sntn lf 4 1 1 1
Andrus ss 6 3 3 3 Encrnco 1b 3 0 0 0
Mazara rf 6 2 2 1 Vglbach 1b 1 0 0 0
Pence lf 6 0 2 3 T.Bckhm ss 4 0 0 0
Gallo cf 5 1 1 1 Bruce dh 2 0 0 0
Da.Sntn 1b 5 2 3 1 Narvaez 2b 1 0 0 0
Frsythe 3b 6 1 4 3 Healy 3b 3 0 1 0
Mathis c 5 1 2 0 T.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0
D.Moore 2b-p 3 0 0 0
M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 49 15 20 15 Totals 30 1 3 1
Texas 332 011 014—15
Seattle 100 000 000— 1

E_T.Beckham 2 (10), M.Smith (1). LOB_Texas 13, Seattle 4. 2B_Andrus (7), Mazara (5), Pence (2), Da.Santana 2 (4), Forsythe 2 (6). HR_Odor (1), Andrus (4), Gallo (9), Do.Santana (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor W,3-2 7 3 1 1 1 13
Jurado 2 0 0 0 0 3
Seattle
Leake L,2-3 5 10 9 5 1 4
Wright 2 3 1 1 2 3
Bradford 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Minor (Haniger), by Wright (Santana). WP_Wright, Bradford.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:11. A_26,493 (47,943).

